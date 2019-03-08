Four generations have actively operated the Marcy homestead south of Hay Springs since the late 1880s, building the ranch into one that strives to produce quality Angus cattle every year.
Tom and Kim Marcy lead the operation today, acting as stewards of his great-grandparent’s legacy.
Tom’s great-grandparents, Orrin and Cora Marcy, homesteaded the farm in the late 1880s, arriving south of Hay Springs from Iowa. The drought that hit the area in the 1890s made it difficult to raise crops.
“That wiped out a lot of people,” Tom said. But the Marcy’s were able to hold on to their homestead through those tough times in large part because Orrin's sons Orrin Jay and Ed taught school and worked as a carpenter, respectively, to provide additional stability during the drought.
“That was something that allowed them to survive.”
Marcy Cattle Company’s roots are in raising workhorses, breaking teams for sale, and Shorthorn cattle. Angus arrived on the place in the nineteen-teens, Tom said, and by the time World War II started, there were efforts to start a registered herd. That was put on hold during the war, but three registered cows purchased after its conclusion started today’s line.
“The changes have been phenomenal,” Tom said.
The last of the Percheron mares were sold when Tom was a young child, as farming and ranching became more mechanized. That mechanization also made it possible to do more. In the mid-1960s, Tom’s father, Charles, and his uncle had 80 acres of irrigated ground. Today, Tom and Kim farm 800 acres of irrigated ground, and his uncle has another 600. The goal for each generation has been to make the ranch sustainable enough to bring in the next generation. Tom and Kim’s sons, Brad and Ben, have not joined Marcy Cattle Company, but the goal has always been to make it possible if they want to come home.
In addition to the registered Angus cattle, Marcy Cattle Company backgrounds 500 steers and also raises 1,200 yearlings each year. The ranch is feed rich, but grass poor, surrounded on three sides by farm ground, Tom said. The registered cattle make their home on deeded ground Tom and Kim can control, while the yearlings run on leased grass from Merriman to Harrison. Two partnerships have helped make the ranch successful as well, one in which Marcy’s and their partner own 500 yearlings together and another in which they and their partner own a ranch near Chadron.
The corn and hay on the ranch is planted and harvested by a custom company, and three hired men make the rest of the work go smoothly. Aside from selling some cash corn and triticale seed, the rest of the grass and crops on the Marcy ranch walk off the place on the hoof.
“The registered business is a lot of work. It’s kind of one of those deals, you earn it,” Tom said. Marcy Cattle Company had its 58th annual bull sale in January at Gordon. They typically sell 200 bulls each year at their sale and add to that total with private treaty sales.
Cows are artificially inseminated for one heat cycle, using natural detection. Calving typically starts around the first of February each year, and the babies are weaned the first week of August. That decision was a drought-induced one, but Tom and Kim decided weaning that early worked well and now do it each year. The cows can be turned back to grass and cornstalks, and they don’t have to feed until they start calving usually, said Tom, who also does order-buying at five livestock sales a week.
“It’s taken all of us. It’s definitely a team effort,” he said of the operation.
Tom and Kim joined the operation in 1981, moving into his grandparent’s home. The farm crisis struck about that time, making it a challenge, but it also created opportunities for Marcy Cattle Company to expand.
Over the years, though, the biggest benefit has been the people they’ve met along the way.
“There are some really fantastic people in the business,” Tom said.
Kim agreed, noting that even though she’s originally from Omaha, Sheridan County was always a good fit for her.
“I would never want to go anywhere else.”