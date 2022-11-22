Fred Trenkle

GLENROCK, WY - Fred Trenkle, 60, passed away at his home in Glenrock, Wyoming on Friday, November 11, 2022 due to cardiac arrest. Fred's health was in decline all while trying to cope and recover from Stevens-Johnson syndrome.

Graveside services for Fred will be held later, at Greenwood Cemetery in Alliance, Nebraska. Fredrick Allen Trenkle was born Saturday, December 2, 1961, in Chadron, Nebraska, the son of Raymond LeRoy Trenkle and Beryl Elzena (Merritt) Trenkle. He was reared and educated in Chadron, graduating from Chadron High School in May 1980. He then attended Wyo Tech in Laramie, Wyoming in the Diesel Technology program. He worked in Scottsbluff, Nebraska for a short time before returning to Chadron to farm and ranch north of town. Fred also had his own repair business, Fred's Tractor Repair during that time. After his father and mother's passing, he moved to Glenrock and was last working for Monson Janitorial Services where he met a lot of great people in the energy fields cleaning at the Dave Johnston Power Plant and the Wind Farm offices.

He is survived by his sisters: Gloria (Keith) Mueller of Lee's Summit, Missouri and Cindi (Mark) Allington of Glenrock; nieces: Amy (Doug) Schreiner of Lee's Summit, Missouri and Hayley Allington of Blue Springs, Missouri; nephews: Casey (Lauren) Allington of Lebanon, New Hampshire and Nick Allington of Cheyenne, Wyoming; and great-nieces: Alissa and Mallory Schreiner of Lee's Summit, Missouri and Hazel and Harper Allington of Lebanon, New Hampshire. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Trenkle, on September 24, 2007; his father, Raymond, on July 6, 1996; his mother, Beryl, on October 31, 2012; maternal grandparents: Harry Merritt on August 10, 1962 and Georgianna Merritt, on January 9, 1964; and paternal grandparents: Ferdinand Trenkle on January 10, 1962 and Emma May Trenkle, on November 26, 1963.

Memorials may be sent to any rescue of your choice or Light Shine Canine, P.O. Box 36, Whiteclay, Nebraska 69365 or through Facebook or Paypal.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.