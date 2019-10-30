Nebraska Extension and Educational Service Unit 13 will offer an interactive workshop for child care centers and family home providers, called Go NAP SACC, in November in Scottsbluff.
Go NAP SACC (Go Nutrition and Physical Activity Self-Assessment for Child Care) is a free in-service opportunity for child care providers that takes providers through five simple steps to make changes to their programs to promote healthy child development by supporting healthy eating and physical activity for the children.
The training will take place from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Educational Service Unit 13, 4215 Avenue I, Scottsbluff.
Registration is required by Nov. 11. To register, email Erin Kampbell (ekampbell7@unl.edu) or call 308-632-1261. There is no registration fee.
Go NAP SACC focuses on five main health areas: breastfeeding and infant feeding, child nutrition, infant and child physical activity, outdoor play and learning, and screen time. It is designed for providers who care for children from the ages of birth to 5 years old. Go NAP SACC is more than just an in-service, it is a comprehensive process that includes five key steps: 1. complete a pre self-assessment; 2. attend a Go NAP SACC training; 3. develop an action plan; 4. reach the goals in the action plan; 5. complete a post self-assessment.
To learn more about Go NAP SACC, check out a video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJ4F7h3Xm40
Go NAP SACC promotes healthy child development and also provides resources that child-care providers can use in their programs and for parent education, including one-on-one mentoring; approved in-service hours to meet state licensing requirements, and incentives upon completion of program.
For child-care providers who are obtaining the Step Up to Quality certification, Go NAP SACC is required in Step 2. Step Up to Quality is a program coordinated by the Nebraska Department of Education that helps early child care providers and educators recognize and improve quality.
This Go NAP SACC training is made possible through funding from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program –Education (SNAP-Ed), Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Department of Education, and the entire Go NAP SACC collaborative.