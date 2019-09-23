People with Medicare Part D prescription drug insurance can compare 2020 drug plans between Oct. 15-Dec. 7. New Part C Advantage Plans can also be compared at that time. The Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) will sponsor a series of events for people with Medicare to get free, unbiased assistance comparing coverage for the next year.
People with Medicare can meet one-on-one with a SHIIP-certified counselor and evaluate prescription drug options for the coming year. Events are planned in Scottsbluff and other locations in Western Nebraska. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, or find an event in your area, contact the Scottsbluff Nebraska SHIIP office at 1 308-765-5546.
There are several ways for people with Medicare to get help:
• Make an appointment to see a SHIIP-certified counselor by calling 1-800-234-7119. Appointments also available at locations across the state.
• Talk to a SHIIP-certified counselor by phone at 1-800-234-7119.
• Visit http://www.medicare.gov/find-a-plan to compare plans yourself or enroll in a new plan.