Whether a taxpayer has a simple straight-forward tax return or one that’s a little more complex, the IRS can help. As the filing deadline quickly approaches, here’s information about the different ways taxpayers can get free help with their federal taxes.
Volunteer programs
Free tax help is available at nearly 11,000 volunteer sites nationwide:
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program offers free tax help and tax return preparation to individuals who generally make $55,000 or less, persons with disabilities, the elderly and individuals with limited English proficiency.
Tax Counseling for the Elderly Program offers free tax help for all taxpayers, particularly those age 60 and older.
To find the nearest VITA or TCE site, taxpayers can use the VITA and TCE locator on IRS.gov, download the IRS2Go app or call 800-906-9887. Help is also available in Chinese, Cantonese, Hindi, Korean, Mandarin, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese at select locations.
Armed Forces Tax Council
This group oversees military tax programs worldwide and connects the IRS to military personnel and their families. Volunteers can help with military-specific tax issues, such as combat zone tax benefits and the earned income tax credit. In addition to free tax return preparation assistance, each site will e-file returns for free.
IRS Free File
Taxpayers who want to prepare and e-file their tax returns can use IRS Free File on IRS.gov. IRS Free File offers brand-name tax software for taxpayers who earned $66,000 or less so they can prepare and file their federal tax returns for free. Taxpayers who earned more can use Free Fillable Forms, the electronic version of IRS paper forms. IRS Free File also allows taxpayers to get an automatic extension of time to file, but taxpayers must generally pay taxes owed by the April tax-filing deadline to avoid penalties and interest. Special rules apply for military service members.
Taxpayers should remember that they can find answers anytime to questions on IRS.gov. They can also find forms and instructions and easy-to-use tools on the agency’s web site. The best things about IRS.gov: no appointment required and no waiting on hold.
IRS YouTube Videos:
Free Help Preparing Your Tax Return – English | Spanish | ASL
Do-It-Yourself Free Tax Preparation – English | Spanish | ASL