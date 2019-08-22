The Hay Springs Friendly Festival will celebrate the “Glory Days” this weekend, appointing last year’s six-man football state runners-up team as the grand marshal for the event.
Activities kick off Friday with food, games and music, as well as a tribute to history at the Heritage Museum at the opening of the History of Mirage Flats exhibit. Saturday’s events include a fly-in breakfast and other activities at the airport, a softball tourney and the parade in the morning. That afternoon will include a flower show, a quilt show, a tractor pull and lots of other games and activities for people of all ages.
The Friendly Festival will wrap up Sunday with a three-person golf scramble, church services and free swimming.
A complete schedule is as follows:
Friday
7 a.m. – Midnight – The Patio at Sacker’s will be open
6 p.m. – Tug of War and a Noah’s Ark Nacho Fundraiser, east of the Ball Field
5-7 p.m. – The History of Mirage Flats, Heritage Museum
5 p.m. – Food in the Silver Dollar beer garden
7 p.m. – Muzika Band at The Patio at Sacker’s
9 p.m. – 1 a.m. – Blue Street Band, Silver Dollar beer garden, no minors
Saturday
All Day – Softball tournament
7 a.m. – Midnight - The Patio at Sacker’s will be open
7-9:30 a.m. – Fly-in Breakfast, Hay Springs Airport, free will donation, planes on display
7:30 a.m. – 5K Run/Walk, Security First Bank
7:30 a.m. – Robotics Breakfast Burritos and Caramel Rolls, Security First Bank
8:30 a.m. – Bloody Mary Bar, Silver Dollar
8 a.m. – Young Eagles airplane rides for ages 8-17, Hay Springs Airport
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – History of Mirage Flats, Heritage Museum
10 a.m. – 92nd annual Festival Parade (registration at 9 a.m.)
Following Parade: Corn hole tournament, Tent in Park
Wildcat Hills Nature Center animal viewing and more, TBA
Mini BNSF Train Rides, TBA
11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Grilling in the Silver Dollar beer garden
11 a.m. - ? – Indian Tacos at the Senior Center
1-5 p.m. – Free swimming and activities
1 p.m. – Horseshoes, Sunset Park
1-1:50 p.m. – Family magic and ventriloquist show featuring Jared Fernau, Park Stage
1-2 p.m. – Kids Tractor Pull, ages 3-8, north end of Post Street
2-3 p.m. – Old Fashioned Family Games and Cow Calling Contest, Main Stage in Park
3:15 & 3:45 p.m. – History of Trick Roping and Wild West Show, Main Stage in Park
4-5 p.m. – Up the Cattle Drive Trail and Songs of the West, Main Stage in Park
2 p.m. – Tractor Pull at Young’s Repair (registration at 1 p.m.)
Until 2 p.m. – Blue Bonnet Garden Club Flower Show, Bar J Restaurant building
Until 4 p.m. – Quilt Show, St. Columbkille’s Church Sanctuary
5 p.m. – Free Family Hog Roast, Tent in Park
Until 5 p.m. Water slide and bouncy houses, far west side of the park
5:30 p.m. – Parade winners announced, Main Stage in Park
6:30 p.m. – Loaded Dice Band, Main Stage in Park
Until 7 p.m. – Vendor Market, south end of Post Street
8 p.m. – Midnight – Tanner John’s Band, Silver Dollar
Sunday
7:30-9 a.m. – 3-person golf scramble
9:30 a.m. – Church Services in Sunset Park, bring a lawn chair
1-5 p.m. – Free swimming