The Hay Springs Class of 1968 waves and jokes with the crowd at the Friendly Festival parade Aug. 25, 2018.

 Record photo by Kerri Rempp

The Hay Springs Friendly Festival will celebrate the “Glory Days” this weekend, appointing last year’s six-man football state runners-up team as the grand marshal for the event.

Activities kick off Friday with food, games and music, as well as a tribute to history at the Heritage Museum at the opening of the History of Mirage Flats exhibit. Saturday’s events include a fly-in breakfast and other activities at the airport, a softball tourney and the parade in the morning. That afternoon will include a flower show, a quilt show, a tractor pull and lots of other games and activities for people of all ages.

The Friendly Festival will wrap up Sunday with a three-person golf scramble, church services and free swimming.

A complete schedule is as follows:

Friday

7 a.m. – Midnight – The Patio at Sacker’s will be open

6 p.m. – Tug of War and a Noah’s Ark Nacho Fundraiser, east of the Ball Field

5-7 p.m. – The History of Mirage Flats, Heritage Museum

5 p.m. – Food in the Silver Dollar beer garden

7 p.m. – Muzika Band at The Patio at Sacker’s

9 p.m. – 1 a.m. – Blue Street Band, Silver Dollar beer garden, no minors

Saturday

All Day – Softball tournament

7 a.m. – Midnight - The Patio at Sacker’s will be open

7-9:30 a.m. – Fly-in Breakfast, Hay Springs Airport, free will donation, planes on display

7:30 a.m. – 5K Run/Walk, Security First Bank

7:30 a.m. – Robotics Breakfast Burritos and Caramel Rolls, Security First Bank

8:30 a.m. – Bloody Mary Bar, Silver Dollar

8 a.m. – Young Eagles airplane rides for ages 8-17, Hay Springs Airport

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. – History of Mirage Flats, Heritage Museum

10 a.m. – 92nd annual Festival Parade (registration at 9 a.m.)

Following Parade: Corn hole tournament, Tent in Park

Wildcat Hills Nature Center animal viewing and more, TBA

Mini BNSF Train Rides, TBA

11 a.m. – 3 p.m. – Grilling in the Silver Dollar beer garden

11 a.m. - ? – Indian Tacos at the Senior Center

1-5 p.m. – Free swimming and activities

1 p.m. – Horseshoes, Sunset Park

1-1:50 p.m. – Family magic and ventriloquist show featuring Jared Fernau, Park Stage

1-2 p.m. – Kids Tractor Pull, ages 3-8, north end of Post Street

2-3 p.m. – Old Fashioned Family Games and Cow Calling Contest, Main Stage in Park

3:15 & 3:45 p.m. – History of Trick Roping and Wild West Show, Main Stage in Park

4-5 p.m. – Up the Cattle Drive Trail and Songs of the West, Main Stage in Park

2 p.m. – Tractor Pull at Young’s Repair (registration at 1 p.m.)

Until 2 p.m. – Blue Bonnet Garden Club Flower Show, Bar J Restaurant building

Until 4 p.m. – Quilt Show, St. Columbkille’s Church Sanctuary

5 p.m. – Free Family Hog Roast, Tent in Park

Until 5 p.m. Water slide and bouncy houses, far west side of the park

5:30 p.m. – Parade winners announced, Main Stage in Park

6:30 p.m. – Loaded Dice Band, Main Stage in Park

Until 7 p.m. – Vendor Market, south end of Post Street

8 p.m. – Midnight – Tanner John’s Band, Silver Dollar

Sunday

7:30-9 a.m. – 3-person golf scramble

9:30 a.m. – Church Services in Sunset Park, bring a lawn chair

1-5 p.m. – Free swimming

