Nebraska Extension and the Nebraska Cattlemen Northern Panhandle Affiliate are working together to bring a dystocia and neonatal management workshop to the area Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. at the Dawes County 4-H Building.
The workshop features Brian Vander Ley, Veterinary Epidemiologist, who will discuss neonatal management topics including resuscitation, colostrum, injuries, and more.
Becky Funk, DVM MS, Rushville Veterinary Clinic, will be using a state-of-the-art, full-size model cow to teach techniques for manage dystocia. A model calf will be lubed up and placed inside the cow to provide a lifelike demonstration of various calf positions, how to handle these situations, and when it is necessary to call a veterinarian. Participants will have the opportunity to work through realistic calving scenarios so dress accordingly.
The cost is $20 (payable at the door) to cover travel expenses for the old girl who lives at the Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center near Clay Center, NE. Students are FREE. Please RSVP by calling the Sheridan County Extension office at 308-327-2312. Contact Jack Arterburn with questions jack.arterburn@unl.edu or 308-327-2312.