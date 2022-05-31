Fuller receives prestigious award

Thursday at the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center, Fuller Construction was recognized for the contributions the company has provided, and officially named the 2021 Government Contractor of the year by the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC).

Presenting the award was Chuck Beck of NBDC, who described the day as one that’s phenomenal to be in Chadron and at the college. It was appropriate the ceremony was at the Mari Sandoz Center, Beck said, as Fuller helped renovate the Carnegie portion of the facility and built the addition.

Fuller Construction got its start building homes and communities, as well as the sense of community, and has been around for more than 60 years. Athel Fuller began the company in 1959, Beck said, “and obviously they’ve worked on a lot of projects since then.”

Beck became familiar with Fuller about nine years ago, but it wasn’t until the award nomination process that he gained a deeper understanding and fuller appreciation for the company. He learned how it was founded, and the leadership that turned it into a larger, stable company that contributes to the local communities.

There were many things that strengthened the company’s nominations, Beck said, “but as I learned more about the company I gained a sense that Fuller Construction isn’t just about bricks and mortar. It’s not just about building houses and businesses. It’s really about building places where people can come together.” The award and ceremony, he added, is a testament to that.

Beck continued Fuller Construction is a part of the fabric of northwest Nebraska, as well as the surrounding states where they have completed projects. It was an honor to nominate the company, and an even greater one to present the award, Beck said.

Eric Fuller expressed his appreciation, noting they’ve been blessed to have great clients and projects over the years, as well as great collaborators, sub-contractors and suppliers.

“We really are tremendously blessed to live and work in this community,” Fuller said. “Chadron, the Panhandle and the surrounding states we work. Mainly, I really want to express our gratitude to the fantastic men and women that have ben part of our team over the years. We’re grateful for you. They have diligently and passionately helped build this company of the past 60-plus years. . . Construction is a people business, and we’re really fortunate to work with some of the very best.” The award, he added, truly belongs to them.

Senator Tom Brewer said the legacy of a company is what people think of the work after a project is over. “When you do things people speak highly of years later, you probably did it right.” In addition to praising several projects that Fuller has completed, Brewer spoke highly of the activities and scenery found in the Panhandle.

Deb Cottier with Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation noted Eric Fuller was the board chair of NNDC when she joined in 2009, and the first board meeting was two days on the job. In the 13 years since, she’s been amazed with what’s happened in the community and how Fuller has been a strong partner on projects.

Chadron Chamber of Commerce Director Gabby Michna recalled when she first met Eric and Dana Fuller in 2019, and realized quickly they not only talked the talk but walked the walk. The positive impact they have on the community, she said, is seen in they way they treat staff and collaborate with others in the community."

They have been behind the scenes on several things, Michna said. “It is an honor to be part of this community and have people like you here. This is why people want to stay here, because of people like you, the way you treat people and the experiences you create for them.

Jennifer Wittrock with NBDC in Chadron was glad to help present the award, noting Fuller excelled in several markets. She further added there have been more than 5,000 projects headed up by Fuller, including the Lister Sage building in Hay Springs, the Mari Sandoz Center, Sparks Hall on the CSC campus and the 21st Century Equipment building in Gordon.

“We are sure your solid and respected reputation for three generations over six decades has been responsible for your past success and future successes.”

