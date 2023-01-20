Fund aims to help ideas move forward

A new fund established through the Chadron Community Foundation is available to provide financial assistance to help people get their ideas off the ground.

Steve Cleveland explained the concept of the fund began when he and Emily Huffman had an idea in 2019, and with some help from some Chadron folks hired a development company began building a digital lending app for ag producers.

Huffman noted they had a grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, used to build a prototype of the app. The money from the community investors allowed continued work on the app, while a second, larger grant through Small Business Innovation Research, was applied for, and later received.

Cleveland said after people from the community helped raise funds to continue development of the app, the Chadron Innovation Fund was formed. Huffman said the fund is for people who have novel ideas like the lending app, but who just need some seed money to go forward.

“We established the fund, so we could give back to the next person,” Huffman said. She further added the process of applying for money from the fund is very informal, though business plans are requested and would be reviewed by the Chadron Community Foundation.

Huffman further added they are looking for folks who could help establish a more formal structure to the process. Also being sought are those who would like to create an informal “think tank” to bring the Innovation Fund to the next level.

Cleveland said he and Huffman have been down the road of developing projects, and could help people with ideas make the right connections. Many of the contacts, he said, are on the eastern end of the state. Both he and Huffman noted these resources are in addition to what’s already available locally through the Nebraska Business Development Center (NBDC). It was the NBDC, Cleveland noted, that identified the Small Business Innovation Research grant, which helped establish the Innovation Fund.

Huffman emphasized they are looking for novel, innovative ideas. They can also be tech-based, such as creating an app, eliminating the need for a physical structure.

Donations to the Chadron Community Foundation, and the Chadron Innovation Fund can be made at chadronfoundation.org. The site also provides contact information, for those who have an idea they would like to develop further.

In addition to Cleveland and Huffman, Innovation Fund board members include Drew Pope, Randy Bauer, Jim Gardner and Jason Carnahan.

The Chadron Community Foundation itself was established to promote the development of charitable, educational, cultural projects and other activities in and around Chadron, whose objective is community improvement and betterment, and to solicit and receive gifts, bequests, grants and devises of property of any kind, for the use and benefit of the Chadron Community Foundation, Inc. or for any successor institutions with the same or similar scientific, educational and cultural purposes, and to apply, expend and use any or all property so received to the use and benefit of community improvement and for such purposes as shall have been approved by the governing body of the corporation.

Cleveland said the Foundation doesn’t try to compete with others in the community. It has held money for other organizations that don’t have the 501c3 status. Huffman said the Innovation Fund is the first they’ve tried to fund raise for, rather than being the vehicle that takes donations for other groups.

Other projects the Foundation has been a vehicle for include Fur Trade Days, the Chadron Aquatic Wellness Center, Closer to Home, Honor Flight and the Chadron Sharks Swim Team.