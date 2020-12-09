 Skip to main content
Funding available through city

As approved by City Council at its regular meeting held on November 16,  by Resolution Number 2020-98 the City will be accepting applications for grants through the Community Betterment Grant for Keno/(P)Ace Funding.

There is a total $14,800 available, and the grant program is open to 501c organizations.

All applications must be post marked with 60 days of Dec. 2 or received by email to Chadron City Clerk at clerk@chadron-nebraska.com.

Applications are available at Chadron City Hall or online at www.chadron-nebraska.com. Should you have any questions please feel free to contact the City Manager at 308-432-0505.

