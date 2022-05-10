Funding requests approved for nationals

Monday night, the Chadron Public Schools Board of Education approved a couple of funding assists for students who are headed to national competitions. Per board policy, amounts approved were $100 for each student and $500 for the advisor of each group.

Kenzie Pourier and Morgan Schommer will travel to San Diego, Calif., for the Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National STAR Event Competition during the National Leadership Conference June 28- July 4.

Pourier was the state runner-up in Teach and Train, Level 2, and received a silver rating. She will be the president of the Chadron chapter next school year, and she is the vice president of District 12 which includes a large part of the Panhandle. She further added STAR stands for a Student Taking Action for Recognition.

For her project, Pourier chose to focus on her career. As she’s looking to go into early education, she went to Chadron Primary and observed a class. She was also able to teach a lesson about a gratitude chain and how to be grateful through the whole year and not just the holidays.

Schommer was state runner-up in Chapter Service Portfolio, Level 2, and also received a silver rating. She is currently the secretary of the Chadron chapter, but will be vice president next school year.

Schommer’s project focused on the community aspect, and she did a community service project portfolio based on the Puppy Pageant at last year’s Trunk or Treat downtown. The portfolio goes through the processes of planning, budgeting and donating from the event.

Brenda Budler, FCCLA advisor, noted the chapter is very new, and after virtual events during the pandemic they were to compete at the state and national level in person.

The FCCLA chapter is also hosting a Bingo fundraiser at the bean Broker on Monday, May 16, 6-8 p.m. The estimated cost per student is $1,600, Budler said, including food expenses.

The second approved request for funding assistance was for Michael Sorenson’s travel to the National Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) competition in Chicago June 29-July 2. Sorenson earned fourth place in the Coding and Programming division at the Nebraska State Leadership Conference.

Renae Noble, advisor for the Chadron FBLA, explained the top three are taken to nationals but students are only allowed to compete in one competition at the high school level. This allows students who place fourth or lower to bump up into one of the positions.

Sorenson explained his coding project is tourism-based and matches users with different Nebraska locations based on what they want and their budgets. Data provided includes tourist attractions, hotels, restaurants, public restrooms and star ratings.

The 2022 graduate’s interest in coding sprang from an Intro to Computer Science class his freshman year, and he plans to major in Computer Science next year at Notre Dame.

Noble noted this is not the first time a Chadron student has gone to Nationals. Lateisha Ngoi placed 10th in the nation last year, in Electronic Career Portfolio. “When we go,” she emphasized, “We’re going there to compete.”

The cost per person is expected to b $1,300-1,400. Sorenson will travel with the Nebraska FBLA delegation on June 27, but to make the bus at Kearney they will leave Chadron June 26.

Board member Boone Huffman suggested funding for the national level activities should come from the school district foundation, and students and advisors should get the same amount — $100. He expressed concern that inflation would mean more expense in terms of fuel. He wants to ensure students can still participate in activities, and the district can have proper staffing and high education levels.

Board member Tye Pourier said he sees Huffman’s point, but added this is an opportunity to show off the students and what they can do. A few hundred dollars here and there, he said, will not break the budget.

In other action, a contract was approved for Joshua Digmann as the new middle school physical education teacher. Digmann comes to the district from Nebraska City, but has ties to the area. He is from Alliance and his wife is from Crawford.

The board approved a $1 million line of credit. Board member Huffman noted there were three offers, and the decision was made based on lowest interest rate. Platte Valley Bank offered 3.05%.

It was also noted at the meeting the $1 million is enough to cover a month of the district’s expenses.

Huffman added another request for proposals will be sent out for school accounts this summer, with proposal approval in the fall.

Also at the meeting, members of the Chadron Middle School Hope Squad helped read a proclamation, approved by council, noting May as Mental Health Month. The Hope Squad members explained their group deals with suicide prevention, helping students if they’re struggling at school or at home. They meet every other Thursday and practice their skills. The Squad currently has 25 members.

