Funding sought to assist with Brownfields

Sutherland further explained, “One of the things that happens with the grant is the funding is there for researchers to look at records — property records, property transfer records and so forth — and see what kind of activities existed at one time.” Among these, he said, are old railroad properties, junkyards and landfills that may have transitioned and now have buildings on top of them.

“We have a couple properties on the top of our list,” Sutherland said, including the old Chadron hospital and three lots on Maple Street vacated by the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). The Brownfields movement in Chadron happened as a result of the Panhandle Area Development District’s study in relation to the hospital property.

The City hired the services of Ayres and Associates to assist in writing the grant application for the study, Sutherland said. Once the study is done, it opens the door to the next step in the process, which is securing grant funding to do the remediation.

Sutherland noted the grant is a rolling award provided when the federal government has the money for it, and the maximum amount was recently increased to $500,000. “You could get a lot of work done with that.” But even though it’s a lot of money, the investigative and community engagement pieces are extensive and will take some time.