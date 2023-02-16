Though typically this time of year sees folks jumping into freezing cold waters for the annual Chadron Special Olympics Polar Plunge, this year features something new, and perhaps a bit warmer and drier.

Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. marks the inaugural Chadron Special Olympics Snow Bowl Tournament at Hilltop Lanes.

Melissa Nicholson said the event was changed this year to see if there might be some additional community involvement. Local businesses have always been good about supporting the plunge event, she said, but there haven’t been a lot of “plungers.” She noted the frigid water might be something of a deterrent for folks.

The name of the event, Nicholson said, is reflective of all the snow the area’s had. Similar to the Polar Plunge, costumes are encouraged.

Rather than rolling alone, participants will be on three-person teams, and there is no age limit. Nicholson said this is a fun tournament, with plenty of prizes coming from local businesses. There’s lots of door prizes, with the top team receiving shirts, and a 50/50 raffle.

The registration fee is $100 per team, and all proceeds will go to the Chadron Special Olympics team, which has about 25 members.

“We have a lot of expenses,” Nicholson said. We haven’t travelled the past couple years, because of Covid, but all our state events are in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney, so we have quite an expense when we take our team.”

Looking ahead, the Special Olympics team has state bowling and basketball at the end of March. Also, Nicholson noted, they are scheduled to host the regional swimming and track meet.

As to determining the winner from the bowling event, Nicholson said it is based off scores alone. Costumes, handicaps, and use of bumpers or other assistance are not factors.

A lot of the Special Olympics athletes are excited for the event, as it is one of the major sports in the program, and they are looking forward to a fun time, she added. Though set for 1 p.m., if enough teams sign up there will be an additional 3 p.m. slot.

For more information, volunteer or to sign up a team for the bowling event, contact Nicholson at 308-386-8378, pick up an entry for at the bowling alley or visit the Chadron Special Olympics Facebook page.