Fundraising begins for library expansion

With an architectural firm selected, the Chadron Public Library Foundation Board is moving forward with the next step in its planned expansion for the current library building.

Board President Roger Mays noted the architects — Humphries Poli Architects of Denver — were selected a few years ago, and the board is looking to secure fundraising for the project, estimated at $6 million total. He further added this involves “putting out feelers” in an effort to secure consultants and grant writers, as the final financial goal isn’t something that can really be achieved jus by going door-to-door.

With President Joe Biden recently signing the order to issue a third series of stimulus payments, Mays encourages Chadron residents to designate a portion, if not all, of their received payments to the expansion.

The planned project would remodel the original Carnegie library, expanding it to 5,500 square feet, and add on an additional 20,000 square feet to the south end of the building. The expansion also would create a significant elevation change with an added level.

And though the new construction will be more contemporary, Mays noted the current Carnegie library building will be unchanged and remain the main entrance.

The added space not only provides increased capacity for bound and digital holdings, Mays said. There will be meeting space for community and school events, ADA accessibility to the entire facility, addition of a children’s story area — indoor and outdoor — more staff planning and work areas, and some “maker space” areas with access to technologies such as 3D printing.

