 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Fundraising begins for library expansion

Fundraising begins for library expansion

{{featured_button_text}}

With an architectural firm selected, the Chadron Public Library Foundation Board is moving forward with the next step in its planned expansion for the current library building.

Board President Roger Mays noted the architects — Humphries Poli Architects of Denver — were selected a few years ago, and the board is looking to secure fundraising for the project, estimated at $6 million total. He further added this involves “putting out feelers” in an effort to secure consultants and grant writers, as the final financial goal isn’t something that can really be achieved jus by going door-to-door.

With President Joe Biden recently signing the order to issue a third series of stimulus payments, Mays encourages Chadron residents to designate a portion, if not all, of their received payments to the expansion.

The planned project would remodel the original Carnegie library, expanding it to 5,500 square feet, and add on an additional 20,000 square feet to the south end of the building. The expansion also would create a significant elevation change with an added level.

And though the new construction will be more contemporary, Mays noted the current Carnegie library building will be unchanged and remain the main entrance.

The added space not only provides increased capacity for bound and digital holdings, Mays said. There will be meeting space for community and school events, ADA accessibility to the entire facility, addition of a children’s story area — indoor and outdoor — more staff planning and work areas, and some “maker space” areas with access to technologies such as 3D printing.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Second snow emergency announced
News

Second snow emergency announced

  • Updated

The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency, effective from Sunday, March 14, 2 a.m. until Monday, March 15, 10 a.m. and will remain in …

News

Sheriff found guilty of misconduct

  • Updated

According to a ruling by Judge Randin Roland on Thursday, March 4, Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey was found guilty of the Class II misdemean…

Sheriff found guilty of misconduct
News

Sheriff found guilty of misconduct

  • Updated

According to a ruling by Judge Randin Roland on Thursday, March 4, Dawes County Sheriff Karl Dailey was found guilty of the Class II misdemean…

News

Fur Trade Days set to return

After going on hiatus for a year due to COVID-19, plans are already taking shape for the return of Chadron Fur Trade Days, July 7-11.

Vaccinations available on Friday
News

Vaccinations available on Friday

  • Updated

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available to people 50-plus or in Phase 1B on Friday, March 12 from 11:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the Assumption Arena

City declares snow emergency
News

City declares snow emergency

The City of Chadron has declared a snow emergency for Thursday, March 11, 2021 Effective from 2:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. and will remain in ef…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News