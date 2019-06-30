The Sioux County Foundation recently approved a contingent grant of $4,000 to the Community Center of Bethel toward the construction of a new standard concrete vault public restroom. The public toilet will be located where Bethel Church and Cemetery currently have a wooden outhouse. Bethel Church is located at the corner of Bethel Road and Eleson Road.
In the past, most of the county-road rest stops were at the local country school or church. Now those schools closed, and the outhouses removed. However, Bethel Church in Whitney still has a roadside “one-holer.” It has been a temporary fix.
The current red outhouse sees a good deal of use, in spite of the spiders and rodents that need must be fended off before entering.
Over the past few years, Bethel’s friends and visitors, road maintenance crew and cattle haulers, hunters, mountain bikers, and outdoor enthusiasts have pulled up to the red wooden outhouse for comfort. But, if you have shoe size 10 or greater, the door won’t shut! Mice find their way into the coffee can and pull out the donated TP, and wasps can be buzzing in the shadowed eaves building paper nests. Yet, even so, the Pine Ridge Job Corps students sidestepped this inconvenience as they worked on the restoration of our Bethel Church building.
A new concrete standard vault toilet will replace the old wooden red outhouse. The vault restroom will be designed to meet the requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act Requirements. It will look very similar to those found in Parks and Recreational areas.
Once installed, the restroom should be able to withstand the forces of Nebraska winds, snow loads and rain, aiding community members, church worshipers, farm families, visitors, and recreational enthusiasts. This will be an excellent addition to area tourism as well.
Funding of the Sioux County Foundation Grant is contingent upon the Community Center raising the remaining necessary monies to fund the total cost of the project. The projected cost is $9,672. The Community Center at Bethel has already pledged $2,000 and needs to raise an additional $3,672 by Sept 15, 2019. If not, then the contingent grant would terminate.
The Bethel community needs your help.
Contributions can be made to Community Center at Bethel through the First National Bank of Chadron.
FaceBook:BethelChurchWhitneyNebraska
Comments or questions please contact Greg Dierks or Regina Ochoa.