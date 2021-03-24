 Skip to main content
Fundraising open for senior food program

senior food

Registration for the fundraiser also enters people into a drawing for a $100 gas card. Pictures holding the four available cards are, from left: Frances Gonzalez, Corey Pourier, Rachel Johnson and Sheila Motz.

 Courtesy Photo

It’s been a rough year for everyone and the Advisory Committee for the Feed a Senior in Need program has been looking for a COVID-safe way to raise funds for this great cause while giving participants a fulfilling and inspiring experience!

The public is invited to join the committee for a week of Health, Wellness and Random Acts of Kindness. Participation allows people to help seniors in need while doing something fun and fulfilling. Involvment of family and friends is encouraged.

All of the funds raised supports the Feed a Senior in Need Program providing low-income Chadron Seniors a nourishing daily meal. The $25 registration fee will provide more than a week’s worth of meals distributed through the Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels and in-house programs.

The registration fee also provides eligibility to to win one of four $100 gas cards from Big Bat’s. Drawing for the cards will be May 3.

Registration forms are available at the Senior Center or from any Advisory Committee member: Sharon Bartlett, Lois Chisek, Frances Gonzalez, Janice Huggins, Rachel Johnson, Sally Katen, and Sheila Motz.

For more information contact Sheila @ 308-430-1847 or Sharon @ 308-430-4059.

