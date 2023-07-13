Main Street and the downtown area will be plenty busy over the next four days, as the annual Fur Trade Days celebration kicks off tonight, beginning with the Tim Zach concert for Bands on Bordeaux, on First Street.

Zach noted he was the front man for the band Whiskey Bent for more than 10 years, and during that time the band played for Bands on Bordeaux. In 2021, he began performing under his own name with a full band; they released their first full-length album the same year.

Born and raised in Wisconsin, Zach currently lives in Loup City, Neb. The band plays the Midwest scene, performing in Nebraska, Iowa, Wyoming, South Dakota and Kansas.

The band’s shows are about 25% original music and 75% cover songs, Zach said. He enjoys being in front of a live audience and connecting with folks. There’s a lot of emotion, he added, with some songs set to get people up and dancing while others are more personal to him. He’s excited to play for new people, and promises a high-energy, fun show.

For those looking to start playing an instrument or forming a band, Zach said age doesn’t matter. He didn’t start playing guitar until he was 30, and emphasized all it takes is having the passion and putting in the work.

Though Zach is playing from 6-9 p.m., the live music continues at the downtown plaza, Second and Main, with Alexa Winston. Those who have purchased a commemorative Fur Trade Days cup can enjoy a drink outside at the plaza.

Tonight also marks the first for Mac’s Carnival, which will run from 6 p.m. until midnight Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Outside of town, the Buskinners primitive camp is open with novelty and candle shoots this afternoon and evening. The camp is located 3.5 miles east and eight miles south of Chadron.

On Friday, the Dawes County Courthouse lawn is the place to be, with Nerf blaster wars from 10 a.m. until noon, and from 2-6 p.m. In between the wars, the Black Hills Raptor Center will provide information and a look at some birds of prey. From 1-5 p.m., cool off with the inflatable water slides, or get some short game experience with the mini golf. The Traders’ Market officially opens at the courthouse lawn at 4 p.m., and Pete Butler will be crooning at the gazebo from 6-8 p.m.

From 5-7 p.m., take a drive along Third Street and see some eye-catching cars during the Classics in the Park Cruise.

Head to Second and Main from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for some live music from Flannel, and be sure to look up for the fireworks show scheduled for 10 p.m. Fireworks will be shot off from the city fields south of East Niobrara.

At the Buckskinners’ camp, events include a pistol match at 9 a.m., the Red Donker Memorial Trade Gun Match at 10 a.m., youth rifle matches at 1:30 p.m., and an evening cook-off and potluck dinner.

On Saturday, the Chadron Rotary Colter Run gets underway at 7:30 a.m. Registrations will be taken until the start of the race, and Chadron Rotary will have a sign-up available at Thursday’s Bands on Bordeaux event.

Classics in the Park registration starts at 8 a.m. at Wilson Park, with the official show from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Shumway Fields is home to the 10th annual Rob Brown Memorial men’s softball tournament all day and into Sunday.

The annual Lions Club parade, with the theme of These Boots Were Made for Tradin’, starts at 10 a.m., but be sure to stop by the courthouse for the Traders’ Market starting at 8 a.m., the Parade of Historic Fur Trade Days Flags at 9:15 and the Parade of Puppies at 9:45 a.m.

After the parade, the courthouse lawn is home to the Chadron Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors’ Barbecue at 11 a.m., and to the north is the First Congregational Church of Chadron’s Ice Cream Social. The String Beans will provide family friendly music at the gazebo.

At 1 p.m., head out to the street in front of the courthouse for the Rotary World Championship Buffalo Chip Throw.

The inflatable water slides will be back on the courthouse lawn from 1-5 p.m., and the Dawes County Fairgrounds provides some racing fun with the Bump and Run starting at 3 p.m.

At the Buckskinners’ Camp at 2 p.m., there will be a couples’ match followed by three rifle matches and women’s match plus “Red’s Challenge” match. Tomahawk matches are also planned, and folks are encouraged to bring out primitive archery equipment.

At 4 and 7 p.m., head out to Greenwood Cemetery for the historical cemetery tours, providing a visit with some prominent figures of Chadron days gone by.

Rev. Scamajohn and his wife will be portrayed by Jim and Carole Wright. While the Scamajohns never lived in Chadron they spent time here and brought many residents from the area to the Methodist Church. He was a circuit preacher and served from Valentine to Crawford. He was tough but not without a sense of humor.

Maude Farnsworth will be portrayed by Tena Cook. Farnsworth was the wife of a local dentist. He died an early death and she supported herself by renting rooms in her big beautiful house. The house is now an apartment house on Main Street owned by George and Emily Klein.

Ella Flanders will be portrayed by Peggy Marshall. Flanders was deeply involved with the medical profession and was an early, if not the first, school nurse at the Normal School. Flanders took in a younger brother when their parents died. The story of their deaths is one you don’t want to miss.

James Pace, the founder of Pace Theatre will be portrayed by John Axtell, who will tell his story through the eyes of Archie Pace, a grandson. James was a very progressive businessman and had good instincts. The theatre still exists as the Eagle Theatre. The Eagle had its fifteen minutes of fame with a write up in Life Magazine in 1969.

Effie Goff will be portrayed by Kellee Gooder. Goff became a widow at a young age with quite a number of children to raise and land to keep and improve upon. She was a kind woman who welcomed all the friends of her children but she was a keen businesswoman as well. She made a success of her farm and it is still in the Goff family today.

George Baldwin will be portrayed by Bruce Scheopner. Baldwin and his brother, Curtis, were inventors and had large holdings in the Whitney area to test their machines. The story goes that there was nothing they could not fix. They sold the rights to some of their machines to the Gleaner Corporation and Baldwin-Gleaner machines were known nationwide.

At 9 p.m., well-known band Judd Hoos will perform at Second and Main.