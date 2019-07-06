Summer fun is just getting started in the northern Panhandle.
Once the Fourth of July is over, it’s time for Fur Trade Days. This year’s event, scheduled for July 11-14, will once again include two street dances and a larger carnival. The traditional activities at the Dawes County Courthouse will also return to that venue after being relocated last year.
The street dances are planned for Friday and Saturday during Fur Trade Days, with Judd Hoos slated to take the main stage Friday from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Local favorite The Bar Flies will open for Judd Hoos at 6 p.m.
Judd Hoos is an American Rock Band based in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The band's line up consists of Tyler Bills, Shane Funk, Chris Hornick, and Andy Young.
Judd Hoos is currently on their We Were Young Tour that encompasses 120 dates booked across 10 Midwest states, featuring support shows with Puddle of Mud, Third Eye Blind and Trapt.
The band’s first full length album, “Music in the Dark”, featuring singles “Billboard, “Breathe In”, and “Say My Name” released in 2017. The single “Breathe In” charted 23 on the iTunes new rock single releases in 2018.
Whiskey Bent will play the main stage Saturday night, also from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. with Chadron-based Blues Street serving as the opening act at 6 p.m. Whiskey Bent is a five-man band from central Nebraska, performing in Chadron in support of their latest album “Blue Collar America.” The band released its first full-length album in 2014 and is known for its 2012 debut single “On The River” as well as fan favorites “Every Bar’s Got One” “Fireflies” and “Like Him.”
One of the most sought-after club bands in the Midwest, Whiskey Bent is a regular on the summer county fair and country music festival circuit including stops at the popular Kicker Country Stampede in Manhattan, Kan., and NebraskaLand Days in North Platte. They also appeared in Chadron during the 2018 Bands on Bordeaux summer concert series.
Whiskey Bent writes and performs its own music, and covers a variety of top artists that include Eric Church, Toby Keith, Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Johnny Cash and more. The band has opened for national acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Trent Tomlinson, Kip Moore, Tyler Farr, Josh Turner, Collin Raye, Justin Moore, Blackhawk, Casey Donahew Band, Diamond Rio, and Sawyer Brown.
The carnival will be relocated to Bordeaux Street this year, and will feature more rides and food wagons for carnival-goers to enjoy. Pre-sale carnival tickets are on sale at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce.
Fur Trade Days will also feature the traditional festival activities, including the Rotary Club Colter Run, the Lions Club parade, the Primitive Rendezvous and the Greenwood Cemetery Tours. Make sure to pick up a copy of the Fur Trade Days event guide, which will be inserted into the July 10 Chadron Record and distributed around town ahead of the event.