The Nebraska Game and Parks may add approximately 500 acres to its Dawes County holdings.
The agency has a public hearing planned next week on the proposed purchase of the “Franey Tract” north of the Ponderosa Wildlife Management Area.
“It’s ideal habitat for some of our big game species,” said Pat Molini, the assistant division administrator for wildlife with the agency. Should the purchase proceed, the land will become part of Ponderosa WMA and be managed for animals such as bighorn sheep, deer and turkeys. The tract would be open to hunting and other day uses compatible with that management goal, Molini said.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation currently owns the land, and has for about a year or so, Molini said. The G&P Foundation accepts tax deductible contributions of cash, personal property, real estate and more to further the goals of the G&P Commission that cannot be completed with limited state funds, says the Foundation’s website.
The Game and Parks Commission is putting together a package of federal funds and state matching dollars to make the purchase possible. The federal funds are generated from excise taxes on ammunition and firearms, while the state matching dollars are from revenues provided by sportsmen and women in the state through license and permit purchases.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission already thousands of acres in Dawes County with a total valuation that exceeds $3.7 million, according to Dawes County Assessor records. When all exempt property is accounted for – cities, U.S. Forest Service, churches, etc. – the county has $231,722,260 in valuation that is exempt from the tax rolls.
The G&P public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 18 at 9 a.m. in the Chadron City Hall.