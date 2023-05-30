Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Nebraska Writers Collective recently announced Aliyah American Horse as the newly appointed 2023-24 Nebraska Youth Poet Laureate.

A senior at Gordon-Rushville High School, American Horse is an advocate for Native American communities, equal rights, and mental health destigmatization. Her artistic talents as a poet, musician, actress, and artist reflect her passions in promoting positive change.

The Nebraska Writers Collective stated, "American Horse's dedication and talent have been recognized through numerous awards, including a State championship for editorial cartooning and first place in the Nebraskans For The Arts Poetry Advocacy contest in 2022. Her commitment to her craft and her community is truly inspiring."

The Panhandle had a strong presence in the competition for Nebraska Youth Poet Laureate, as Chadron High student Eve Bishop was also selected as a top five finalist.

The Finals Ceremony was May 20 at the Omaha Conservatory of Music.

The National Youth Poet Laureate (YPL) Competition is a program championed by Urban Word NYC. The program identifies influential youth poets. In 2021, The Nebraska Writers Collective launched the first-ever YPL season with inaugural poet, Mimi Yu. The current YPL is Tanya Bachu.

American Horse will receive: $1,000—up to $2,000—towards a community engagement project of their design, year-long guidance from a creative and civic mentor, chapbook under the NWC Press, up to six public readings in Nebraska, and eligibility to participate in regional and national YPL competition.