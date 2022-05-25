Gamby honored at ag banquet

The 46th annual Ag Appreciation Banquet may have seen a change of date and of venue, but that certainly didn’t keep folks from coming out and recognizing area agriculture producers last Friday.

Special honorary guest for the evening was Dr. John “Doc” Gamby, who was present with his children Jack Gamby, Sarah Gamby and Diane Jelinek, and wife Glenda in heart and spirit.

Chadron Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gabby Michna, who presented the Lifetime Honorary Ag Committee and community Member award to Doc, said Gamby has been involved with the banquet for longer than she saw aware. He’s sat on the board of the Chamber of Commerce and Chadron City Council, Michna said, and she’s heard several stories of how he’s contributed to the community.

Also during the meeting, Ag Committee Chairman Jack Arterburn expressed his appreciation for everyone coming out, despite the change from January to May, though the weather was still a bit chilly and wet.

“This night is all about you,” he said of the ag producers. ”We’re here to thank you and show our appreciation to you.”

Veterans at the banquet were also recognized, and 2022 Stars of Tomorrow winner Elaina Strong led a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, followed with her singing The Star-Spangled Banner.

Reverend Dr. Tunde Oladimeji of Chadron United Methodist Church led an invocation, during which he noted he’s from Nigeria, where “the farmers and ranchers don’t stay in the same room together.” They are always fighting, he said, and to see the farmers and ranchers gathered at the banquet gives him peace.

Following the invocation, guests enjoyed a meal of hot dogs, roast beef sandwiches, potato salad, cowboy beans and desserts. Music was provided through the night by MUZIKA — Kassyopea Schrader, Jolana Varga and John Varga — and several door prizes were given out.

Like everywhere else, COVID-19 has been a challenge at Pine Ridge Job Corps (PRJC). In addition to the student population being sent home to learn remotely March of 2020, there were requirements that didn’t allow students to be actively enrolled for over a year.

“We’re back in full swing,” said one of the Pine Ridge Counselors Susan O’Boyle.“We have new students arriving every two weeks.” Continuing health and safety protocol has allowed PRJC to bring back and graduate those students who were sent home, as well as start the training process with new recruits. With this increase in student population, PRJC has been able to complete more maintenance projects and get students active in community support.

Recently students participated in cheering on the 2022 Honor Flight on the way past the center, and they completed a highway cleanup on a 2.5-mile stretch of Highway 385 May 18. Donations to the Ag Banquet was a great collaborative opportunity for different trades to work together. There were two donations coming from staff and students at PRJC. One is paintings from Vocational Business Instructor Jonell Gordon; the frames were created by carpentry students and staff, they were then stained by Pine Ridge’s Painting students and instructor.

There is also a replica lever action Winchester 3030, created by Kyle Ruiz, who welded together scrap and included a salvaged original stock, mounted on a wooden plaque built by Carpentry instructor Dr. Kevin Miller.

The student population is currently about half of its capacity and will continue to grow. Cha Duggin, Pine Ridge’s Vocational Development Specialist helps arrange for students to get off-center experience in their trades. “We’re even back to doing some paid and volunteer work based learning off center in the surrounding panhandle region,” Duggin said.

These opportunities for students are being closely vetted for safety and student availability, but the Pine Ridge Job Corps Community is overall very relieved to have things feeling more like they used to.

