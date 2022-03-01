Gamby ready to retire this month

The Panhandle Veterinary Clinic will see someone new behind the counter, as long-time veterinarian Dr. John “Doc” Gamby, DVM, is hanging up his hat in March.

Gamby said his interest in veterinary medicine came from his father, John W. Gamby.

“I rode with him from the time I was six years old, so I was pretty well acquainted with it.” His father, he added, worked with mostly large animals in central Missouri. “In those days, every little farm in that area had a few cows, quite a few dairy cows. Every farm had pigs. They were all fenced with hog-tied fences, so the pigs would be out there picking up the corn that fell out of the combine. And the lady of the house also had a flock of chickens.”

The family moved to Missouri from Kansas in 1950 when his father graduated from veterinary school. Gamby said he certainly had other interests in veterinary medicine, as he’d helped his grandfather farm since he could reach the pedals on the H Farmall tractor, but after he graduated high school his principal took him and other students down to the University of Missouri at Columbia to make future plans.

“I tell people ‘Pre-Vet’ was the only thing I could spell,” Gamby said with a laugh, “and I never looked back. I was undecided when I left home that morning.” His schooling included three years of Pre-Vet, and another four of vet school. He graduated in 1969.

But while in college, Gamby also met the love of his life and the woman he knew he was going to marry just two days in. “In English I, a little blond girl sitting up in the front row caught my eye. The longer it went, the more she caught my eye. I didn’t have many notes. I think the only not I put in my notebook was her name — Glenda Crockett. She is a direct descendant of Davy Crockett.”

The two were married on Sept. 3 of 1967. “She didn’t want to get married until she had her degree in Library Science.” Missouri didn’t have this program, so Glenda went to the University of Illinois while Doc remained in Missouri. “I made many a trip over there,” he said, and they married the fall of 1967 after she graduated. The two had three children — Diane, Sarah Jean and Jack — before Glenda passed in September 0f 2019.

Gamby noted his college days were during the military draft, and an S2 classification provided him four years of immunity since he was at school. “But after that ran out, you were subject to the draft. Before that happened, I joined the early commissioning program for veterinarians. That got me out from underneath the draft board, because I was already committed.”

While in vet school, he noted, there was a drawing for the draft, predicated on birthdays. The drawings were done on television, with cheers going up for local men whose birthdays came up. But as time went on, Gamby started thinking he’d missed the broadcast when they called his. Finally, No. 300 came up and it was his birthday. Being already committed to the Air Force, though, the drawing didn’t mean much.

With his commitment, Gamby was required to join the Air Force right after school. “I had my orders,” he said, “but I had to go for a physical. I broke my leg the spring of my senior year and they didn’t think my leg had healed to the point where I could go. I was still obligated to go.”

Gamby had a friend from Cozad, Oliver Hobein, whom he called since he always thought he’d like to work in Nebraska. After visiting with Hobein and other veterinarians, he chose to work with Dr. Jim White in Bridgeport. Though he was with White for about 18 months, Gamby was called service with the Air Force. He was discharged in 1974 at the rank of Captain, but remained in the reserves from 1978-94 and retired with the Air Force in 1995 with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

When he returned from his military service, White already had someone at his clinic so Gamby came up to work in Chadron. “I really liked it down there [in Bridgeport],” he said, but coming to Chadron was one of the best things for him.

When he first came to Chadron, he worked with Dr. Hawley at practice near Fourth and Maple. Gamby purchased the practice from Hawley in 1980, still maintaining the Fourth Street office until he built his own on Highway 385 in 1985. "I moved in her about the time we had the centennial,” he said. The new facility provided some more space as there are not as many houses, though Gamby praised his neighbors near Fourth and Maple for not complaining about the smell while he was there.

When Gamby first started, he estimated his practice was 75% large animals and 25% small. These days, it’s about 40% large and 60% small by his guess. He speculated this change has come from consolidation of small ranches into larger ones, and families having moving from having one family pet to multiple.

Over the years at his practice, Gamby said, he’s had a lot of college students who have worked for him, and a lot of those have been Pre-Vet as well. “I’d have to say, that is the highlight of my practice career, being acquainted with all those Pre-Vets that have worked here and gone on to vet school, and now are in successful practices. One such student, Shari Sandoz, will take over at Gamby’s office.

Among the highlights of his practice, Gamby said he’s always enjoyed obstetrics — calving — the most. He plans to stay in Chadron for now, but may plan to move closer to his children. For sure, he intends to put some miles on his camper, travelling across the country. “I want to wear it out before I die. I’ve got places I want to go, friends I want to go see.”

Aside from his veterinary practice, Gamby served on the Chadron City Council for 22 years starting in 1990, and was mayor from 1996-98 and from 2003-06. His time in Chadron, he noted, “has been quite rewarding.”

