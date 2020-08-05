Game and Parks receives grant for Legacy project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission has been awarded a $315,000 grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust for the Nebraska Natural Legacy Project: New Approaches to Biodiversity Conservation.

The Nebraska Natural Legacy Project has been the blueprint for conservation of Nebraska’s plants, animals, and natural habitats since 2005. The plan identifies at-risk species, threats to those species, conservation actions, and prioritizes Biologically Unique Landscapes (BULs) for effectively conserving Nebraska’s biodiversity. Natural Legacy partners have worked with hundreds of private landowners to implement conservation projects in nearly two dozen BULs that enhanced more than 400,000 acres of at-risk species’ habitat.

One goal of the three-year project is to improve at least 100,000 acres of habitat on private and public conservation lands. In 2019, Game and Parks removed invasive eastern redcedar trees and conducted prescribed burns to restore grasslands in the Verdigris-Bazile BUL in northeastern Nebraska by collaborating with private landowners and other conservation partners to improve habitat for at-risk and common native species. Similar projects will continue into 2021.