Garage sale among disrupted events

With the restrictions in place for social distancing, the number of community-based events has certainly dwindled in the past few weeks.
A decision was recently made by Record staff to postpone our annual community-wide garage sale. We know this is an event that people look forward to each year, and it brings in plenty of folks from surrounding communities as well.
However, we felt it was in the best interest of the public to postpone the event at this time, to prevent further spread of the disease. We will announce when the official date is at a later time, so if you got the space to keep them don't haul those unused items to the dump just yet.
The community sale is just one of several events that have been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.
RSVP has cancelled its Chadron blood drive on April 28 due to challenges beyond its control. The need for blood donations in the Panhandle is high and those who are willing are asked to support the Chadron Community Hospital Blood Drive on April 28th at the First Congregational Church, 370 Chadron Avenue, Chadron. The blood drive runs from 8am-12:30pm. Call 432-0273 to schedule an appointment.
The Chadron Community Hospital Circle of Light's "Show the Light in Your Heart" fundraiser, scheduled for April 3, was postponed until further notice, with appreciation shown to those who have already donated financially. Sponsored and donated items will be kept until the event is done.
The 26th annual Chadron Festival of Quilts, scheduled for April 24 and 25, was cancelled, though people are encouraged to keep on quilting in preparation for next year's show.
Plans are to carry over the quilt show theme, "2020 Vision/Illusion of Dimension", to the 2021. The raffle quilt will also be carried over, allowing plenty of time for those who haven't got their raffle tickets yet to purchase them.
Keep Chadron Beautiful's Community Clean Up, scheduled for April 25, and the Electronics Collection Event, scheduled for May 16, have been postponed.
As for our big summer events, such as Fur Trade Days and the Dawes County Fair, plans are to still have them, though they may have to be slightly modified. As the dynamic COVID-19 pandemic brings changes at such a quick pace, planning for events will be a difficult task in the coming weeks.
