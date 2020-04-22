Garage sale among disrupted events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the restrictions in place for social distancing, the number of community-based events has certainly dwindled in the past few weeks.

A decision was recently made by Record staff to postpone our annual community-wide garage sale. We know this is an event that people look forward to each year, and it brings in plenty of folks from surrounding communities as well.

However, we felt it was in the best interest of the public to postpone the event at this time, to prevent further spread of the disease. We will announce when the official date is at a later time, so if you got the space to keep them don't haul those unused items to the dump just yet.

The community sale is just one of several events that have been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.

RSVP has cancelled its Chadron blood drive on April 28 due to challenges beyond its control. The need for blood donations in the Panhandle is high and those who are willing are asked to support the Chadron Community Hospital Blood Drive on April 28th at the First Congregational Church, 370 Chadron Avenue, Chadron. The blood drive runs from 8am-12:30pm. Call 432-0273 to schedule an appointment.