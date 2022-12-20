Garry L. Schott

FORT COLLINS, CO - Garry L. Schott was born in Crawford, NE, June 16, 1957, and lived in Chadron, NE and Fort Collins, CO, most of his life. He died from an unexpected heart condition at his home in Fort Collins, CO on December 1, 2022, at the age of 65.

Garry will forever be remembered and cherished as a quiet, smart, and thoughtful man. His gentle and loving heart never allowed a harsh word to be spoken. Garry enjoyed learning how things worked, his patience and persistence allowed him to take things apart and put them back together. Garry was pristine at remembering facts and dates, if you wanted to know what happened on a date 15 years ago, Garry would know. Garry's kind and gentle nature lead him to own several pets as loving companions over the years.

Garry is survived by his mother, June Schott, Chadron, NE; his life companion of 35 years, Russ Legg, Fort Collins, CO; his sister, Yvonnia Schott, Westminster, CO; her daughter, Vanessa Boyd, Thornton, CO; brothers: Les Schott, Fort Collins, CO, Tarry and Linda (Scott) Schott; children: Hannah and Daniel of Blaine, MN, Jerry Berry and Family of Chadron, NE. He is preceded in death by his father, Don Schott, and brother, Larry Schott of Chadron, NE.

A brief family service will be held in early December at Goes Funeral Care, Fort Collins, CO. A Celebration of Life is planned for spring in Chadron, NE.