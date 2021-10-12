Gary D. Fisher

CRAWFORD, NE | Gary D. Fisher, 78, died on Oct. 7, 2021 in Crawford, NE. Gary was born in Rushville, Nebraska on Oct. 3, 1943, to Buford and Florence (Sandoz) Fisher. He was welcomed home by big sister, Karen, who spent their childhood trying to force him to take his cod liver oil, throwing scissors at him, and running the pedals of the Jeep while Gary steered, raking hay in the Sandhills meadows before either was big enough to see over the dash.

A few years later, Gary's ally was born: "Little Brother," "Shorty," Wayne William. The two boys built a relationship--and a lot of stack movers--that stayed as strong and steady as anything they manufactured: Fisherbuilt.

One day after he graduated high school, Gary went to Fort Robinson to shoe a horse everyone else was afraid of. On the way home he worked up the nerve to call a girl from Crawford he'd seen once or twice. He stopped in Hay Springs and called the Moore household long distance, hoping he remembered the right sister's name. He asked for Nancy. She was the right sister.

Gary and Nancy lived and worked in and near Crawford and Harrison their whole lives, except for a summer on the shore of Lake Superior, where Gary worked in a research lab. They moved back because Gary didn't know what to do with a job that required only eight hours a day.