CHADRON, NE | Funeral Services for Geneva Murer of Chadron, Nebraska will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska. Burial will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska. Visitation will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska.

Geneva Murer was born 29 August, 1922 to John A. and Mary Ida (Siders) Hershiser at the ranch south of Johnstown, NE. She died Sunday, December 5, 2021, at age 99 years 3 months, and 6 days. She graduated from Johnstown High School in 1940 and taught country school for a year. She joined the US Navy 1943-1946. She served as a Shop Keeper until the end of the war. She worked in the telephone office until January 22, 1950, when she married Joseph L. Murer.

They settled in Chadron, NE and raised 5 children there. She worked as a day care operator and as a Tupperware Dealer for many years. When Joe retired after 44 years from the C&NW RR, they purchased an RV and traveled the country, wintering in Quartsite, AZ. She is survived by Mickie Knowles, (Chadron); Richard (Roberta/Ronni) Philby (Chadron), Jerry Williams, (Henderson, NE); Mishelle (Joseph Craig) Murer, (Chadron), Marilyn (Troy) Cradeur (Thornton, CO). She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, 41 great grand children and 16 great great grand children, 6 nieces and nephews, and 6 great nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her husband, Joseph L., daughter Roberta (Ronni) Philby and son Joseph Craig, sisters – Mary Pelc and Alberta Hershiser, her parents – John and Mary Ida Hershiser.

A memorial has been established Chadron American Legion and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain Chapel, PO BOX 970, CHADRON, NE 69337.

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainchapel.com.

