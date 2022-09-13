Geraldine F. Fickel

Geraldine F. Fickel, 83, passed away on September 7, 2022. She died peacefully in her sleep.

Gerry, as she was known, was so much more than the words that can be used to define her. She had an adventurous, curious spirit that guided her approach to life. Gerry would call herself a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, sister and daughter. Her partnership with her husband, Monty (who predeceased her), provided the love and support that allowed her to grow and explore the world, and fostered her up-for-anything approach to life. After marrying on July 7, 1958, Gerry and Monty traveled and lived in half a dozen places before returning to their families and making their lives in Chadron in 1976.

Throughout her life, she added words that describe her: volunteer, club president, golfer, dental hygienist, farmer, shepherd, dancer, scout master, bowler, puzzler, philanthropist. Her faith in God and participation in the Catholic Church were constants. Gerry was kind and polite, choosing to stay quiet rather than speak up if she disagreed with someone. Her independent outlook and her stubbornness was always there, however, always guiding her decisions. Gerry loved to visit with friends, family, neighbors and strangers, and enjoyed a good party, especially if she wasn't the host. Her ready smile will be missed by all who knew her.

Geraldine Frances Nozicka was born February 12, 1939, to Helen and Mike Nozicka. She lived with her parents and three sisters on a farm in Ardmore, SD before the family moved to Chadron in 1951. She graduated from the Assumption Academy in 1957, married Monty George Fickel a few months later, and started her adventures with him by her side. They raised three children and lived in Oklahoma, Hawaii, Washington, and multiple cities in California. With Monty in the U.S. Navy, Gerry shared his career while managing the household.

Monty visited Chadron in 1975, purchased a farm, and Gerry was off on another adventure. The daily working of the farm was managed by her, while Monty became a teacher to help fund their dream. She loved to be outdoors, working hard, but also worked to keep up her appearance and look like a lady.

Gerry is survived by her sister, Doris Jacobsen of Chadron; three children: Terye Felz (Howard) of Chadron, Mark Fickel (Colleen) of Virginia Beach, VA, and Sherri Fickel (Kevin Kraditor) of Sperryville, VA; five grandchildren: Ann Felz of Chadron, David Felz (Tomi) of Chadron, and Matthew, Elizabeth and Colin Fickel of Virginia Beach, VA; a great-granddaughter, Charlie Felz of Chadron, and nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Gerry will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery, alongside her husband, on Monday, September 12, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, P.O. Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.