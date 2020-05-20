Get involved in the 2020 Nebraska Bird Month Challenge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN – In honor of the role birds play in Nebraska’s economy and ecosystems, Gov. Pete Ricketts has proclaimed May as Nebraska Bird Month.

The monthlong celebration, typically celebrated with bird-related events across the state, has taken on a new form this year in the interest of public health due to the novel coronavirus. Rather than attend an event, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission invites Nebraskans to get outside, look for birds and join a national citizen science program as part of the Nebraska Bird Month 2020 Challenge.

“Spring is a great time to go bird watching,” said Lindsay Rogers, Game and Parks Fish and Wildlife Education Division Administrator. “Many birds are migrating through the state and those birds that breed here in Nebraska are busy establishing territories, courting mates and building nests. Plus, birds provide a huge boost to Nebraska’s economy through hunting, wildlife watching and feeding birds.”

To enter the challenge, Nebraska Bird Month participants should head to nebraskabirdmonth.org and complete the commitment form. Those who do will be sent a package of birding resources. Participants then should head outside to look for birds and enter at least five species they find on iNaturalist, a web-based citizen science program.