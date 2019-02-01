Girls on the Run is gearing up for another spring season of friendship and 5K fun at schools across the Panhandle. Schools in Alliance, Bayard, Bridgeport, Chadron, Crawford, Gering, Hemingford, Gordon, Scottsbluff and Sidney will host GOTR teams this season which runs from March 11 to May 18.
The highlight of the season will be the regional GOTR 5K on May 18 at Chadron High School.
Teams are open to third- through fifth-/sixth-grade girls. Team size is limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Online registration opens Feb. 1 at www.GOTRNebraska.org.
Girls on the Run is an after-school program that combines exercise, education and mentoring to promote healthy habits and self-esteem in third- through fifth-grade girls. Teams meet for 75 minutes twice a week for 10 weeks to play interactive running games as they train to complete a 5K run/walk.
Lessons on health, communication, teamwork and self-respect are incorporated with the physical training, so girls get much more than exercise. The program teaches young girls the value of setting goals and working hard to achieve them in a noncompetitive, supportive environment.
Teams are led by screened volunteers who are trained to deliver the nationally standardized curriculum. Coaches do not have to be runners. They must be can-do, committed women who want to help girls succeed.
Visit www.GOTRNebraska.org or call (402) 483-0373 to learn more.