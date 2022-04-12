Giving horses a second chance

Last week, Shelby Kriss caught the eye of plenty of folks as she came riding through town on her horse, Candy. Though some may have thought this was a protest against the recent high gas prices, the ride is an important part of Candy’s training — and part of rescuing horses from a grim fate.

“I consider myself a horse trainer,” Kriss said. “What I’m doing is, essentially, helping horses avoid getting into those slaughter pipelines by giving them a second chance before they go to auction.” She further explained when a horse goes to auction there is a chance it will end up in that pipeline. There are organizations that go to auctions, she said, and buy up all the loose horses — those that did not sell. From there, the animals are taken to “kill pens” in various states.

People can buy the horses for sometimes two or three times more than what was paid at the auction. Any leftover horses, Kriss said, are then shipped to Canada or Mexico and processed for human or animal consumption.

People might decide they no longer want a horse, Kriss said, and instead of training it and finding it a good home they choose instead to ship it off to auction having never been ridden. “These horses aren’t ending up in good situations. Unless it’s a really bad horse, there’s opportunity for someone like me or any horse trainer to train the horse and make it a companion instead of shipping it off.

“Many, even Candy, are not expensive or well-bred horses. She’s beautiful, she deserves someone like me to help her avoid becoming a loose horse at an auction.”

Currently everything Kriss does for the horses comes out of her own pocket. “I go, I try to picky healthy horses that I think I can tame and help them find someone who’s willing to work with the animal, not just ship them off to auction.”

While she has gone to auctions for animals, Kriss also noted there are private people who are willing to sell horses for what they would get at auction. “If I can get horses people don’t want and help them avoid the auction, I prefer that so the horses aren’t being put through it.”

She clarified that she’s not saying there’s not a place for horse auctions in our society, but people can treat them as a disposable pet. “Because they’re so powerful, when they do something wrong it might seem like the horse is being disrespectful or something to that effect. But the horse is just being a horse, and a person might need help training it.

“I’m trying to help people have better horses . . . There are so many horses out here that could wind up who knows where. Many of the horses I get are scared and are intimidating. They’ve learned how to get out of things and haven’t been handled properly.” Within a month or two — sometimes even up to a year — Kriss gets them on the right track and in a place where they feel safe.

As to regular training of horses, Kriss noted there are so many good ropers and reiners, and other specialists out here, though her focus is starting horses and horsemanship, “not reining or roping, or barrel racing. My main concern is training them to be tame.” Most folks don’t want training in just basic horsemanship, she added, which puts her in a position to help more horses. She can work at her own pace on what the horses need and not have to meet anybody’s expectations.

“I’m helping the horse, and if I find it a great home with people I can trust, then I recoup some of my money from it that way. I’m essentially being paid for my training and the horse.” Nine times out of 10, she is successful in finding a good home for the horse.

“I have helped 10 or more horses in the last year. I have one that I brought home last year that I don’t believe is ready for a home any time soon. The rest of them are good, sound and ready to become somebody’s partner horse.”

This is horse country, and Kriss finds it “mind blowing” when people choose to give up their horses to auction and later find they’ve come up loose. Even some basic training and halter breaking will dispel the image that they’re wild animals, she said, and usable, so they don’t wind up in an auction having never been ridden.

She further added training can provide value to the horse, but some are just looking for a quick buck and don’t understand they’re putting the animal’s life in jeopardy when they sell them to auction. “They think, ‘That could never happen to this beautiful horse,’ but every day beautiful horses ship to Canada and Mexico to be bought by the pound for meat.”

In all of this, Kriss gets to follow her passion. She grew up on horse farms in Pennsylvania, but gave up horse training when she was 15 and her mentor passed away. “I honestly never trained a horse again until five years ago.”

She moved to Chadron in 2015, and when she came out here she realized it was a different kind of horsemanship than what she was used to.

“Where I’m from, horses are kept in the stall all day, turned out, there’s not the big pastures, the roping, the reining. My biggest thing was natural horsemanship and working with horses nobody wanted to ride.” She noted she did all the grunt work as a youth and hoped it would pay off, and now she gets to do her own grunt work, and feels fortunate to be able to do it and take the pressure off the horses.

“The pressure is on me to do it, but they never feel any of that pressure. It’s me reading the horse, knowing if I’m pushing the horse too far, knowing they understand what I’m asking them. It’s not that I’m some magnificent trainer. It’s more that I’m listening to the horse.”

Over the past five years, Kriss has been working with her personal horses but is starting to branch out with her operation, Trustworthy Horsemanship.

“It’s hard work. I’m not going to lie. It’s not glamorous. Some days it hurts. Some days you bleed, some days you cry, but to see a horse like Candy become a horse somebody can use again, what a rewarding thing.” She noted Candy is available for re-homing.

More information is available through the Trustworthy Horsemanship page on Facebook.

