Giving spirit extends beyond storms

With the past two weeks of serious snow and cold temperatures, folks in Chadron have gone out of their way to help their neighbors. But, this spirit extends beyond the severe winter weather and even to people who are just passing through.

Denise O’Donnell of Florence, Mo., just north of the Lake of the Ozarks, was travelling through the area the third week of July, on her way to a wagon train in Deerfield, S.D. On July 19, 12 miles north of Chadron on Highway 385, O’Donnell ran into trouble when her 4 Runner broke down. Concerned about the effect the heat would have on her mule Dulcimer, who was riding in a horse trailer, O’Donnell contacted the local 911 dispatcher, who sent out a local Nebraska State Patrol trooper.

The trooper stayed with her about an hour, even taking O’Donnell’s water tank to a nearby residence to fill it. He also contacted Roger Westemeier for a tow before he was relieved by a second trooper.

Westemeier arrived about an hour after the initial breakdown of the 4 Runner, and determined the vehicle wasn’t getting any fuel. He put it on the bed of the tow truck, then hooked up the horse trailer. On the drive back to Chadron, Westemeier asked O'Donnel what she wanted to do. She shared her story of heading to the wagon train, noting her friends on the train had no cell phone service.

Since Westemeier had about 20 fenced acres on the edge of town, he offered it to O’Donnell and Dulcimer. At this point, O’Donnell said, the mule had been on the trailer 12 hours so it was nice to get her off to stretch her legs and eat some grass.

Already prepared to dry camp, O’Donnell decided she would stay on Westemeier’s land until her truck was fixed. Westemeier also had a travel trailer, which he offered so she could be more comfortable.

After referring her to a local mechanic, Westemeier knew it could take up to a week for the necessary part — a fuel pump — to come in. Rather than leave O’Donnell stranded and unable to attend the trail ride, he let her borrow his truck so she could make the remainder of her journey.

“I just stopped in my tracks and I looked at him like ‘What!?’” O’Donnell said. Westemeier emphasized she should go, and he would handle getting the 4 Runner fixed. “He said something to the effect that he likes to do a good deed every once in a while,” O’Donnell said. “I told him that’s a little more than a good deed.”

Before she even agreed to switch vehicles, O’Donnell said Westemeier was already getting it ready to haul her horse trailer. “I was just dumbfounded,” she said. “I’m not a wealthy person by any means, and [the train] was my glorious vacation.”

O’Donnell made it to the train the next day. She explained the event involves people primitive camping on a ranch spanning thousands of acres for a week. During that time, they log trails on the Hillbilly Ride. Though people primarily ride horseback, she rides Dulcimer. The trails are also able to handle wagons.

Further, they ride in Deadwood’s “100 Days of ‘76” rodeo parade.

Utilizing a high elevation area known as the “phone booth” — the only place where there was cell reception — O’Donnell got ahold of Westemeier during the train and he told her the 4 Runner was ready to go. Returning to Chadron after her trip, O’Donnell got another couple shocks, she said, as Westemeier refused to take any money for helping her and allowing use of his truck, and the mechanic had found a budget-friendly replacement fuel pump.

“It was just such a kind gesture,” O’Donnell said of Westemeier’s help. “I thought why he would do that for a total stranger, and it made me examine myself. Would I do that for him if he broke down in Florence? It’s prompted me to be a little kinder and maybe try to show random acts of kindness when I can. He’s inspired me, and I’m forever grateful to him.”

After seeing the local scenery O’Donnell absolutely plans to come back — maybe even riding Dulcimer across the state — as she enjoyed the hills and plains of the area. A lover of dry camping, she’s also interested in coming to the area to check out the Fur Trade Days Buckskinners Camp.