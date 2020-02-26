Goat nearly ties world record with litter

The Walker ranch east of Chadron sprung to life on a cold, snowy Presidents Day, a 14 baby goat kids were born in their barns. That may not seem like too many, except for the fact that only four does were involved. One of them in particular decided to grace the world with quintuplets—five babies, all alive. Some are smaller than others, but all are thriving and trying to stay warm in the blustery cold.

Dusti Walker and her husband, Kelli, purchased the land for the 53-acre ranch in 2000, and built their house on the property in 2010. They live there with their daughter, Hannah, who is a junior at Chadron High School.

Originally from O’Neill, Dusti has lived in Chadron for 31 years. She and Kelly have been together 28 years, and celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last August. Dusti noted she came to Chadron to go to college, and earned her BA in English. She works as a library assistant at the high school.

When it comes to ranching, Dusti noted the weather affects everything but added they praise weather when it’s good and complain about it when it’s bad. They raise goats for meat and for pets, and Hannah also shows the animals at fair time. In addition to goats, their ranch is home to cows, horses, a donkey, cats, dogs and ducks.