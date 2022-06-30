Good Neighbor Award being revived

For years the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben Foundation and the Omaha World-Herald annually gave Good Neighbor Awards to people from throughout the state who had done good deeds for their friends and neighbors. Many Dawes County citizens were among the recipients. It was always an honor to receive a Good Neighbor Award.

For some perplexing reason, the statewide program was discontinued a few years ago. The Dawes County Agricultural Hall of Fame Committee is reviving it in this county. The awards will be presented during the Hall of Fame induction program on Sunday, July 31 in the grandstand at the fairgrounds.

Nominations for the awards are being sought. They must be sent to Brooke Keim, secretary of the Dawes County Ag Committee by July 15. Her mailing address is 623 Airport Road, Chadron, NE., 69337. The nomination should include the name of the person or persons being nominated, a description of the activity that has taken place, along with the name of the nominator and the telephone number or e-mail address where they may be contacted if more information is needed.

Associated Brokers of Chadron will provide certificates that will be presented to the new Good Neighbors.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0