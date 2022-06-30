 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Rapid City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Extreme Fireworks

Good Neighbor Award being revived

  • 0

For years the Knights of Ak-Sar-Ben Foundation and the Omaha World-Herald annually gave Good Neighbor Awards to people from throughout the state who had done good deeds for their friends and neighbors. Many Dawes County citizens were among the recipients. It was always an honor to receive a Good Neighbor Award.

For some perplexing reason, the statewide program was discontinued a few years ago. The Dawes County Agricultural Hall of Fame Committee is reviving it in this county. The awards will be presented during the Hall of Fame induction program on Sunday, July 31 in the grandstand at the fairgrounds.

Nominations for the awards are being sought. They must be sent to Brooke Keim, secretary of the Dawes County Ag Committee by July 15. Her mailing address is 623 Airport Road, Chadron, NE., 69337. The nomination should include the name of the person or persons being nominated, a description of the activity that has taken place, along with the name of the nominator and the telephone number or e-mail address where they may be contacted if more information is needed.

People are also reading…

Associated Brokers of Chadron will provide certificates that will be presented to the new Good Neighbors.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Child death under investigation

Child death under investigation

On Sunday, June 19, at about 1 p.m. the Chadron Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol and Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug were dis…

Drive thru food pantry today

Drive thru food pantry today

RSVP (the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program) in conjunction with the Community Services Program at Northwest Community Action Partnership…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News