The Gordon Municipal Airport will carry out taxiway, apron and runway improvements over the next 18 months after being awarded federal grant dollars for the project.
Gordon was one of three airports in Nebraska to be receive supplemental discretionary grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Gordon’s grant of $1.5 million will allow the city to complete work on its taxiway, apron and main runway 4/22. Also on the award list are Red Cloud and Thomas County airports, which will receive grants of $3.21 million and $4.365 million.
Gordon City Manager Glen Spaugh said the grant is especially welcome because it will not require any local matching dollars.
“We were hoping to get a part of this,” he said.
The airport’s main runway will receive a layer of seal coating to protect the work done on it about five years ago, while the bulk of the work will occur on the taxiway and apron. It has been 10-15 years since those facilities were upgraded, Spaugh said.
“There are a lot of cracks,” from weeds and seasonal heating and cooling, he added. “They really do need resurfaced.”
The exact specifications of the work on the taxiway and apron are yet to be determined. Spaugh said some of the cracks are large enough that simply resurfacing may not be an option. It’s possible that at least in some areas the facilities will need to be “rehabbed,” in which they are torn up and rebuilt.
The selection of those three projects for Gordon Airport when they applied for the grant were based off of FAA recommendations, Spaugh said. The city maintains a five-year, prioritized list and these items were at the top.
“Nebraska’s rural airports keep our families, communities and businesses connected,” said Sen. Deb Fischer in announcing the grant last week. “I’m happy to see the Department of Transportation invest in runway improvements at our airports in Gordon, Red Cloud and Thomas County. These additional resources will provide increased safety for travelers and better facilitate the flow of commerce.”
Spaugh had hoped word of the grant would arrive earlier in the year, given that the grant requires most of the work to be completed by the end of 2020. The shortened time frame means the city will get to work on the project as soon as possible. While there no dates have been scheduled yet, he expects representatives from the state’s Department of Transportation and the city’s engineering firm, KLJ out of Rapid City, S.D., to be onsite in the near future to begin designing specifications in order for bids to be accepted.
The relationship with the engineering firm is a new one, as the city just selected KLJ as its engineer last fall.
“In fact, this is going to be their first project in Nebraska,” Spaugh said.