Living an active life is a personal choice, but it’s a choice that is highly influenced by such things as community infrastructure. In recent surveys, both the Baby Boomer and Millennial generations showed a preference for living in communities that are comfortable for walking and biking.
“We know people are looking to live in communities which have opportunities for individuals to connect with family and friends and support an active lifestyle,” said Jessica Davies, Assistant Health Director of the Panhandle Public Health District.
While Gordon has access to a terrific trail system with the Cowboy Trail extension, local community members are thinking about what else they can do to make the community more walkable and bikeable – where it is safe to be active and infrastructure and programs are in place to encourage more physical activity.
The Gordon Memorial Health Services Community Health Improvement Plan identified community walkability as a key strategy in the 2017-2020 plan which has led to a discussion spearheaded by the local hospital, Gordon-Rushville Public Schools, City of Gordon, and Panhandle Public Health District.
The forum is designed to gather input from residents towards community-specific initiatives centered on walking, biking, and safety for everyone. This could include community design elements, complete streets, or new programs.
The “Activate Gordon” community forum will take place Thursday, September 19 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Gordon City Auditorium. Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP is not required but encouraged to Janelle Visser at 308-487-3600 Ext. 105 or jvisser@pphd.org.
“We need everyone’s input and voice to be part of this critical conversation,” said Davies.
Panhandle Public Health District is working together to improve the health, safety and quality of life for all who live, learn, work and play in the Panhandle. Our vision is that we are a healthier and safer Panhandle Community.