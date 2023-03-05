The Fawn Lake Ranch will be home to a prescribed fire workshop, March 30 from 9 a.m. - 4p.m.

Participants will join Nebraska fire partners during this free event focused on basic prescribed fire skills and safety. The workshop includes hand-on learning and a live fire demonstration. No previous fire experience is required.

Among the covered skills are: ignition devices and patterns, wet-lining and other holding techniques, effective communication with radios, expectations before, during and after a burn, and understanding and reading the fire environment.

If March 30 is unavailable for the workshop, it will be moved to April 4. The Fawn Lake Ranch is located at 32636 Fawn Lake Road in Gordon.

Pre-registration is required by March 28 by contacting Ashley Oblander, 563-387-7424 or ashley.oblander@tnc.org.