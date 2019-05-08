As the end of another Girls on the Run season nears, participants are working on their annual impact project and have chosen to help make sure other communities have clean drinking water in the wake of the flooding in eastern Nebraska.
“With all of the disasters … we wanted to do something to help our state anyway we could,” said Linda Rischling, one of the Chadron Girls on the Run organizers.
Girls on the Run is a 10-week program to promote healthy habits and self-esteem in young girls. The program involves a nationally standardized curriculum and incorporates lessons on teamwork, goal-setting, communication and positive thinking with running activities. It culminates each year with a 5K and an annual impact project to benefit the community.
Normally, the project is “girl-driven” but this year the coaches suggested helping fellow Nebraskans impacted so severely by flooding and letting the girls lead that effort.
The Chadron chapter of Girls on the Run is soliciting donations for the Boyd County Rural Water District, which must raise $400,000 to pay for its share of a new $1.1 million waterline that was wiped out during the spring flooding in northeast Nebraska. The waterline supplies water to communities in the area, and residents there are currently still under water-use restrictions.
“They’ve had a tremendous response, but they need money for their share of the new line,” Rischling said. Residents must still boil water, and many are using portable outhouses in their yards.
Anyone who donates more than $5 will receive a positivity bracelet as part of the girls’ “Pass the Positivity” campaign. Each bracelet comes with a card featuring a positive quote or saying.
“Our goal is to have them pass along the bracelet or card,” Rischling said. “That will ripple through our community, so it’s two-fold.”
Program coach Crystal Bach made the bracelet and card sets for the Girls on the Run participants earlier this year, and they were such a hit that it made sense to use them as part of the impact project. The girls’ coaches are covering the cost of the materials, so 100% of the donations will benefit the pipeline project in Boyd County.
All Girls on the Run participants can take donations and distribute bracelets, and an account has been established at Farmers State Bank for anyone wanting to make a direct contribution to the project. The participants will also have a booth at the annual Panhandle Girls on the Run 5K May 18 at the Chadron High School to collect donations and distribute the bracelets.
This is the seventh year for Chadron’s Girls on the Run project. The season will end at the May 18 5K and fun run, which begins at 10 a.m. Registration is at 9 a.m. There will be other fun activities for participants, their friends and family members that day as well, including face and hair painting. It is the largest fundraiser for Girls on the Run to help keep tuition at an affordable rate. Volunteers are still needed for the 5K, Rischling said; interested individuals can contact her to learn more.