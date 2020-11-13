Gov. Ricketts announces phased restrictions tied to hospitalization rate

"It’s urgently important for all Nebraskans to take personal responsibility for wearing a mask, washing hands often, staying home when sick, and keeping six feet of social distance. Even though we’ve put in new restrictions this week, the situation is changing rapidly enough that I want to give Nebraskans a picture of where things may be going.

"We believe that Nebraska’s hospital system will reach capacity when about 25% of hospital beds are occupied by coronavirus patients. That is the point when hospitals may not be able to deliver the standard of care you deserve.

"As I said yesterday, additional restrictions may be necessary to protect our hospital system. Today, we are announcing that most elective surgeries will be suspended starting Monday. This will help free up additional hospital beds.

"Additionally, I am announcing a series of thresholds and triggers that will bring new restrictions into play or reduce them depending on hospitalizations.

"Our collective decisions will determine where Nebraska goes from here. It’s on all of us to slow the spread in the coming days. Working together, we can flatten the curve and help return Nebraska to a more normal life."