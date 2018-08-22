Bob Krist, candidate for governor, made his way to the Panhandle last week along with lieutenant governor candidate Lynn Walz, stopping in Chadron Aug. 14 to speak with residents at the Bean Broker coffee shop.
Krist, a combat veteran who spent 21 years with the U.S. Air Force, and Walz, a former educator, introduced themselves to the small crowd gathered at the local coffee shop before getting to their message to Dawes County voters.
Krist, who has spent the last 10 years as a member of the Nebraska legislature spoke of his time there being split between two eras, his first six years in which he says fair debate and consensus could be had between the two major parties, and the last four years in which it was difficult to debate and consensus has been rare.
Krist believes current Governor Pete Ricketts is largely to blame for the lack of dialog between politicians, and accused Ricketts of telling senators how they should vote, referring to his supporters in the Senate as “Ricketts’ crickets.”
Walz, who’s been a State Senator the past two years, echoed Krist’s statement of divide within the legislature, stating that she found it disappointing to have 49 senators unable to do their jobs because of being told how to vote.
For his part, Krist has made it clear along his campaign path that he intends to take action on property taxes if elected as governor, telling those gathered that he’d go as far as to only serve a single term if that is what it would take to create a property tax solution.
Krist and Walz spent considerable time speaking on the topic of property tax relief, pointing out their desire to lessen the gap between median income and property taxes, and calling into question the current statutes governing the actions of assessors.
Krist believes the statutes have led to assessors not making fair or “apples to apples” property assessment.
According to Krist, property tax increases in Nebraska are tied directly to inadequate levels of education funding. Funding he hopes to provide for by looking at other opportunities for revenue other than property tax.
Krist believes that both of his objectives, one being property tax relief, and one being a fully funded education system, are achievable, noting that getting back to a higher percentage of allocated income tax, the amount of income tax returned to local school districts, would serve as part of a solution. Currently, he says, only three-percent of income tax paid to the state is returned to schools, and that his goal would be a previous mark of 20-percent.
Krist shared that other avenues for revenue could include passing legislation to allow Nebraska to begin collecting online sales tax, legislation he says Governor Ricketts has opposed.
Krist also supports the legalization of industrial hemp in Nebraska in order to add another cash crop, and believes Nebraska should also begin taxing sports betting.
The candidate also shared with those gathered that he strongly believes that tax credits given by the State of Nebraska should be closely monitored for their benefit to taxpayers, stating that he doesn’t believe the State currently monitors exemptions adequately.
According to Krist, Nebraska has given $800 million in tax exemptions over the last 30 years and better metrics to track the success of those exemptions could lead to better investments by the state.
Krist fielded several questions from those gathered including questions concerning property tax, as well as sales tax, and even questions regarding the budget of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln.
The candidate was also asked about Senator Brewer’s claim that Nebraskans must choose between Medicare expansion and property tax relief, a claim Krist says is untrue. He believes that opportunities to achieve both are readily available.
Voting for the positions of governor and lieutenant governor will take place this November.