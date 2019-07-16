Governor Pete Ricketts reappointed Bob Delsing of Hemingford as a director for District 1 on the Nebraska Wheat Board. This will be his second term.
Delsing is a fourth generation farmer. He and his son Scott raise dry-land wheat, corn and cattle on their farm and ranch operation in Dawes and Box Butte counties. They still work the land originally homesteaded by their family in the 1890s. Bob is also a member of the Nebraska Wheat Growers Association, the United Methodist Church of Hemingford, the American Legion, the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the Nebraska Rural Radio and National Farmers Union. He is a past board member of the Hemingford Coop Telephone Company, Hemingford Rural Fire Protection and the Dawes County Rural School District #47.
You have free articles remaining.
Members of the Board of Directors are appointed by the governor to serve a five-year term.
The Nebraska Wheat Board administers the check-off of 0.4% of net value of wheat marketed in Nebraska at the point of first sale. The board invests the funds in programs of international and domestic market development and improvement, policy development, research, promotion, and education.