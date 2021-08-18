Graduate student interns with Omaha creative agency

Chadron State College graduate student Kaci Waugh recently completed a summer internship with Bailey Lauerman, an Omaha-based creative agency, as a result of participating in Meet the Pros in March. During the conference, students from CSC and other institutions meet professionals in their career field who review their resumes or portfolios, offer advice, and answer questions.

“I was really grateful for the opportunity and it turned out to be something so much more than I thought it would be,” Waugh said. “Working on research and just seeing how people work together to create something is so interesting.”

Her interest in Bailey Lauerman originated when she heard CEO Greg Andersen speak during Meet the Pros.

“I was really impressed by his story and the company. I took it upon myself to do a little more research from there,” Waugh said.

Waugh was matched with Abby Meyer from Bailey Lauerman.

“She gave me a little more insight and then from there we got connected on LinkedIn and continued to stay in touch. During the summer, I looked for opportunities for internships, saw they had one and applied,” Waugh said.

Waugh completed several rounds of interviews and was offered one of six internship positions.