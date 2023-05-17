Sixty-nine students graduated from Chadron High School on Saturday as another class of senior bid farewell. During the ceremony, Chadron High Principal Jerry Mack acknowledged the students’ successes over the past four years, and the hardships they’ve had to endure including classmates who passed away.

Senior speakers Kailee Webster, Blaine Tewehade and Micaiah Fuller injected plenty of humor into their presentations, while speaking to fond memories they have of their time at CHS. Following is the text from their speeches.

Kailee Webster

First of all, I’d like to congratulate each and every one of my classmates. Great job everyone! *clap* I’d like to welcome everyone here today and thank our teachers, parents, family, and friends who have gotten us here to this day. I’m Kailee Webster and I am honored to be here giving this speech today. With their guidance, we have grown to be the version of ourselves we are now, and in our next chapter, we will build on those experiences and learn how to make our lives our own.

As a class, we’ve overcome great obstacles to be here today. For some of us it was Mr. Bach’s Calculus class, still don't know how I passed. For others, it was finding the balance between extracurriculars and homework.

Others might say they struggled the most with the late-night Trig assignments. I know most of us say we are tired of this school, but I know that in the future we will miss this place. Even me and I asked my mom if I could skip school almost every day this year.

There have been many people who have inspired me to be the person I am today. I am especially grateful and would like to thank my parents for always supporting me in whatever I chose to do. Lately, it’s been my obsession with hockey. Go Devils and Leafs.

I also want to thank my brother, Langdon. If he wasn’t there my freshman year, I would have had to find someone else who would help me find my first block classroom every day.

My sister, Raena, has also been my number-one supporter through high school. She would always have the answers to all my problems. I’m thankful to be able to join her at the University of Nebraska Kearney this fall.

My grandparents have also made a huge impact on my life. From always showing up to cheer me on while I ran to hardly ever missing a band concert, they are always there for me.

I would also like to mention and thank Shelly Murdock, she is like a second mom to me. She is always supportive and encouraging. And I know I can always count on her to be there for me.

One of my favorite classes this semester was Chemistry, sorry Mr. Bach. The way Ms. Lyon taught the class was laid back and made learning chemistry fun.

From the atmosphere of the class, to who I sat next to, shoutout to Jodean and Rylee y’all are the best, it was a really good experience. I really enjoyed all the cool demonstrations and experiments Ms. Lyon incorporated into the class.

Cross Country has changed my life for the better. In this sport I didn’t only learn how to be a better runner, I learned how to support people and encourage them. Cheering for my fellow runners was one of my favorite parts of Cross Country. Coaches Willie Uhing and Angel Lindsey have been a huge part of my high school career. They, and I may be a little biased, are the best coaches in this school. Even though Mr. Uhing still made me take Examlet, I still appreciate everything he has done for me. He was an amazing coach and teacher. And even though Mrs. Lindsey was a hard ass, she always knew how to encourage me and get me across the finish line. Their coaching will always stick with me and I will be forever grateful to them.

Always remember that no matter how smart you are, how much money you make, or what part of the world you live in, always enjoy the little moments that make up your life. As said by Dr. Suess, “Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind.” And I quote, from the best cartoon character himself, Phineas Flynn, “Ferb, I know what we're gonna do today.” Thank you.

Blaine Tewehade and Micaiah Fuller

Welcome students, faculty, alumni, friends, family, and distinguished guests. Seniors, congratulations you made it. We have watched this day from the crowd participating from the sidelines, but now we are here, in caps and gowns. It is our turn. We have come a long way, loving our way through elementary, excelling through intermediate, and conquering middle school. We have grown close creating our own bond, our own group, the Class of 2023.

The last days of school have always been something students look forward to, the final bell rings and summer begins, we say our goodbyes knowing we will see each other a short two months later, ready to start another year. Today marks the last, only we will not be coming back.

Entering high school, none of us expected the time to run out, the years to take off. Some of us were prepared…and some of us maybe not. But regardless we enjoyed our days attending games, auditioning for musicals, partaking in clubs and skipping class to hang out with the office ladies, Mrs. Berry, Mrs. Vogel and Mrs. Brice. Our time spent was both bitter and sweet.

Throughout these years together, we have learned from the teachers, curriculums, textbooks, and photo math, but most importantly we learned from each other.

We can all look back on the sweet memories of our very first days in high school. Our first student sections, performances, games, and competitions were the highlights of freshman year.

Our first opening night for the musical brought nerves, tears, and an overwhelming sense of joy. Or maybe it was competing at the very first speech meet and realizing public speaking is not for you. From attending the first state Leadership Conference for FBLA or the very first pep band performance, we all had our share of first-time thrills.

You will never find more devoted fans than our home crowd. Of course the footballs would know that the best, they received a treatment as royalty, food feasts every week, and mommy snacks a given for every game. Friday night lights were glowing with cheers, chants, game day rituals, and a spirit like no other. The nerves of competing in a first high school sport, the thrill of succeeding, and the sense of accomplishment only teamwork can provide. One goal brought us all together, “Protect the nest.”

CHS is known for our traditions often the highlights of our year. The burning of the C, annual pep rallys, dances, and the humiliating jersey auctions.Who remembers the tropical homecoming theme freshman year? We were all so excited to dance the night away. Back then, we thought our outfits were trendy, looking back they haunt us now. As freshman, homecoming felt so out of place but as senior we were the life of the party, it was our celebration. We all found our place within those years, our sense of belonging.

From sports and clubs to academics, we have had many sweet victories, meeting new people, making new friends, and stepping outside our comfort zones. Following in the footsteps of our upperclassmen in how to act and how to survive high school, we learned a lot, not just because they were brutal but because they had already been through it all. Of course, covid had other plans for our year, but hey no complaints about our extended summer.

Beginning this year, the bitter feeling crept in as we attended our first lasts. Cherishing the student sections, the atmosphere, the traditions, the performances, the games, and the competitions more than ever, knowing our time had almost run out. Keeping our underclassmen close and the freshman closer.

During our 4 years at Chadron High School, we have not shied away from loss. We have been through it all. Bad display of sportsmanship, failing tests because we didn’t study, and relationship struggles. Our biggest losses have been classmates, family members, and community members dear to us.

Some of us did not directly lose anyone, however, watching our classmates and community around us grieve brought a new perspective into light. These experiences have aided us together, to overcome loss and persevere in times for those who could not. Our class has made its legacy as a tough class. Ascending our way throughout high school, the feeling of independence and sense of individuality has only grown stronger. Our confidence has flamed!

Late nights crying ourselves to sleep because we did not understand how to solve for the frequency of cosine.(Mr. Bach, Mr. Bradley) Reviewing chegg prep for tomorrows government test only for Mr. Nobling to assign an AP version and fail us all. AND let’s face it we have all found ourselves running to Mrs. Watsons office begging, pleading for any other class than trig, physics, and especially APUSH. We did not enjoy those moments but we persevered through them.

Our class has sparked change, pushing for student leadership and kindness within the school atmosphere. We accomplished altering the dress code. Tears were shed by not only Blaine but also Mr. Mack and raising the state test scores. We did not take “no” for an answer. Sophia Wess even inspired Mr. Mach to administer new freshman rules.

Within our years we have brought home 5 state champions, numerous state titles, and countless awards, ranging from our all class gold medalist, Xander Provance in 110 hurdles to our many state and National placings in FFA from, Parker Fisher, Duane Trent and Caden Galbraith.

Seniors, we have had so many opportunities and successes. When simply asking if I could change out of my PE clothes, Mr. Slinges offered this advice, “Do not change for me, Do not change for anyone, Just be you.” Upcoming seniors and students of Chadron High, live in the moment, take advantage of all your opportunities, and just be you. Do not wish the time away, because before you know it, you will be the ones in caps and gowns looking backing on your High School experience. I hope you have no regrets.

Our class would like to thank the faculty here at Chadron High for contributing to our education and giving us endless opportunities to grow. From Mrs. Noble greeting us in the morning with her homemade hot chocolate to Mr. Uhings senseless and unusual happy things. We would like to thank our teachers for their unwavering support. We would also like to thank our families for their unconditional love, and finally all the students at Chadron High, Thank you for your friendship and the great memories we will cherish throughout a lifetime.

Who rocked this house? We did thank you.