Graham nominated for Christi Award

Catholic Extension recently announced its list of 2021 Lumen Christi Award nominees, and among them is Chadron State College Newman House Director Amy Graham.

Graham was born and raised in Valentine, and studied music and education at CSC. She initially pursued a career teaching music, but returned to where her heart was, back at her alma mater, determined to make a positive impact and serve at CSC’s Newman Center. She has been the director of the Newman Center ministry for several years now and is currently working on her master’s degree in counseling.

In her director’s role, she serves the Catholic students by offering a ministry of hospitality and accompanying the students in their walk with Christ. The Newman Center, working with St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, offers regular opportunities for the sacraments, Bible studies, retreats and meals. The center is open nearly every day to host students who drop in for coffee or prayer time, and to provide a house where the students can gather to enjoy fellowship, study groups and mentoring.

“I cherish seeing the students come as freshmen and, what seems quite quickly, leave as seniors, having been able to walk with them as they grow spiritually,” said Graham. “I love that we provide a safe place for them to explore their faith and have a home away from home.”