A Sheridan County grand jury has determined that no one connected to a fatal officer-involved shooting at a Rushville church on Palm Sunday should be charged with a crime.
The grand jury met from Aug. 20-22 to investigate the death of Clarence Leading Fighter, who was shot by Sheridan County Sheriff’s Deputies April 14 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rushville. According to a press release from the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which is overseeing the investigation, the grand jury called 28 witnesses and reviewed nearly 600 exhibits.
The grand jury did make six recommendations to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office for consideration, but those have not yet been released. Pursuant to Nebraska law, the grand jury report will be available for public review when it is completed.
Leading Fighter, 32, was shot by Sheridan County Sheriff’s Deputies who were attempting to apprehend him in connection with an alleged assault. Deputies responded to 303 Chamberlain Street in Rushville at just before 10:30 a.m. April 14 and discovered a victim with a broken arm, according to a Nebraska State Patrol press release. The investigation led authorities to Leading Fighter, who was shot just after 11 a.m. after entering the church.
Palm Sunday services were in progress at the time of the shooting, but none of the church-goers were injured during the incident.