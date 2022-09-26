Grand Jury to investigate jail death

At about 5 p.m. Friday, Dawes County Attorney/Coroner Vance Haug and the Nebraska State Patrol were called to the Dawes County Jail to investigate the unattended death of 23-year-old inmate Aquinnah Schuyler High Hawk.

High Hawk was found deceased in her cell, and because she died while in custody a Grand Jury will be called to investigate circumstances of her death.

An autopsy and toxicological screening were ordered by Haug, to be completed in Scottsbluff. Results were not available at this time.