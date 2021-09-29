Grandfather’s medals led security supervisor to collecting

After starting with military medals like those from his grandfather, Hunt soon found that desired pieces were out of his price range, so he shifted to shoulder patches.

“I realized I could pick up cloth shoulder patches for a quarter or 50 cents. For 10 dollars I could get a lot,” he said.

Every person who served in the military received several patches but often thought little of their value, until years after leaving the service, according to Hunt. Collecting shoulder patches and other military insignia became more common in the years after World War II, and has grown ever since, he said.

Though initially only aware of basic information about shoulder patches, such as the unit they represented, Hunt became more interested in the history of the insignia after starting work on a master’s degree. He eventually began writing articles about what he discovered.

Most collectors now agree that the first American military unit patches date back to the Civil War, said Hunt, but the first true shoulder patches come from World War I, when soldiers began creating and wearing cloth patches in designs that represented their unit.