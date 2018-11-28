A new round of grant funding will allow the Panhandle Area Development District to continue its efforts in addressing brownfield sites across the region.
Brownfield sites are those where there is a suspicion that hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants are present. The Panhandle Area Development District recently received a $450,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to carry out assessments in the Panhandle. The grant is a follow-up to one PADD received earlier that was used to identify possible sites.
That earlier process identified roughly 230 properties across the Panhandle that are suspected as brownfield sites, said Megan Koppenhafer, PADD’s community planner. About a dozen of those were in Chadron, mostly along First Street, and several were also identified in Crawford, said Deb Cottier, executive director of Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation.
The more recent grant will allow for PADD to work with property owners and conduct 20 Phase I environmental assessments and 15 Phase II assessments, Koppenhafer explained. There is also funding available for redevelopment planning for city-owned brownfield sites.
“It’s the next step in the research process,” she said of the environmental assessments. “We work with property owners to find sites that maybe they’re having trouble selling.”
The assessment will help determine what actual contamination is present, Koppenhafer said, noting that many times the stories that have been passed down through the years may not be true. Learning what actual contamination is or isn’t present can give potential buyers peace of mind, or a plan of attack should they choose to clean up the property.
“Our effort is really to try to get to some people who may not have thought about the benefits of having this done,” Cottier said.
“A brownfield site can be suspected contamination (of a variety of types),” she explained, including rodent infestation or bird droppings. “It doesn’t have to be ground contamination.”
The assessments will help pave the way for redevelopment of these sites, Cottier continued, making it possible that they could be used for housing or business purposes in the future.
PADD is accepting applications from property owners and has a goal of completing at least one assessment in each community where brownfield sites were identified before next September. The grant concludes in 2020.
The process is a voluntary one on the part of the property owners, both Cottier and Koppenhafer said. Even if the assessment indicates contamination, clean-up of that contamination is not mandated unless it has the potential to impact public drinking water systems or if it is a superfund site.
As for municipality-owned brownfield sites, Koppenhafer said the redevelopment planning can aid cities in moving forward and redeveloping an area.
“We can work with communities to determine what would be a good use to go in there, and strategize ways to bring a business in.”