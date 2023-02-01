Grant to update art program

Chadron Middle School was recently the recipient of a Title IV grant, and applicant Whitney Tewahade plans to use the money to develop the digital art program.

Tewahade knew of the grant, as high school art teacher Travis Hencey was awarded it in 2022, and he approached her about applying for it this year to get some funds for the middle school as well. Hencey, Tewahade said, used last year’s grant was used for purchases including camera equipment and drawing tablets, for the high school art program.

At the middle school, Tewahade plans to use it for buying drawing tablets that can hook to the students’ Chromebooks. “If you’ve ever tried to draw something on a computer with a mouse or finger touchpad, it is hard,” she said. “The drawing tablets have a pen with them you can use like a pencil. Whatever you draw on the tablet show up on the Chromebook screen.”

She further clarified not student in the school would get a drawing tablet, but should would have enough for every student to have one while in her classes.

A common goal of Tewahade and Hencey is to have middle school students prepared to go into high school art, with at least some basic knowledge of digital art programs. Part of that is the Adobe Suite, with programs like Photoshop and Illustrator. The school has the suite available, Tewahade said, but not on the Chromebooks.

Because of this limitation, Tewahade said, the initial plan was to purchase some desktop computers to run the Adobe programs. However, she was informed by Technology Director Uati Paopao that there could be a program coming that would run on the Chromebooks; if that’s the case, the money will go to a new digital pottery kiln for the middle school.

The current kiln is quite old, Tewahade said. “It still runs pretty good, but it does have some struggle. Also, I have to come back and turn it up and down accordingly.” A digital kiln would be programmable, to save some time and steps.

Tewahade also is looking to purchase a color printer for the school, so some of the new digital art students create can be printed and displayed. “It’s fun to display that kind of art,” she said. “Not just art that’s made on paper.”

In regard to the digital art program, Tewahade has been using services such as Canva and Pixlr. These lend to students the ability to make projects outside of art classes. For instance, they could create a poster for an English class. Tewahade added she knows high school teachers use Canva a lot, and she is happy to give students an early start with it.

Tewahade expects to have the new tablets at the start of the 2023-24 school year. Her classroom is also moving, from the top floor to the lower level, to what is currently the choir room. She noted this will provide some space to outfit a “tech” area separate for other supplies that could damage the new devices.

Developing the digital art program will also give students an advantage going into the high school, as there has been some discussion for students to create art for the new gymnasium video board.

“Travis and I’s goal is to create a comprehensive art program that will bring students from kindergarten through high school, so they are prepared for going into an art field outside of school if they choose.”