The Panhandle Resource Conservation & Development, Inc. (R C & D) has received a grant totaling $15,000 from the Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Outdoor Fund. These funds will be used for the removal of noxious and invasive weeds to increase hunting and fishing opportunities in the 11 counties of the Panhandle.
The High Plains Weed Management Association, which operates through the oversight of the Panhandle R C & D, will be responsible for the removal of the noxious and invasive weeds in these areas. The weeds that will be targeted for removal include common mullein.
In the last three years, High Plains Weed Management Association has removed more than 4,000 acres of Russian Olive, Phragmities and Salt Cedar in watersheds along the North Platte and South Platte Rivers. Funding for this project has been made possible through a grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust.
Landowners wanting more information, or to request an application for funding should contact Clint Riesen, High Plains Weed Management Field Coordinator at 308-633-1264 or at clinthpwma@allophone.com